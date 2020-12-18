Vanessa Bryant sued by own mother who alleges Kobe promised to take care of her financially

Vanessa Bryant, widow to beloved NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, claims her mother, Sofia Laine, is trying to "extort a financial windfall" from her. Laine, who was very close to Kobe and the entire Bryant family, has shocked her daughter and the rest of the world with this outlandish lawsuit.

Sofia Laine, 68, acted as the Bryants' personal assistant and a nanny for Kobe and Vanessa's children. Laine is now claiming that Kobe promised to "take care of her for the rest of her life," and wants financial retribution for this "promise". The lawsuit is valued at $5 million.

Vanessa Bryant's mother wants $5 million, and then some

Vanessa Bryant’s mother is reportedly suing her for $5 million & for 18 years of babysitting backpay at $96/hr. pic.twitter.com/yE3KrV5C8R — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 18, 2020

Kobe Bryant, who passed away abruptly earlier this year, has had his amazing life and triumphant basketball career celebrated non-stop since his tragedy. This news comes as a surprise to many, as Vanessa Bryant, who also lost her 13-year old daughter Gianna in the crash, has shown tremendous strength and courage throughout this entire tragedy.

Vanessa Bryant’s mother is trying to extort “$5 million, a house and a Mercedes SUV” for working as a “longtime personal assistant and nanny” for the Bryant family, via @ComplexSports



Vanessa denies all the claims; this is the last thing the Bryant family needs to go through. 😔 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 17, 2020

There is no telling what can come of this lawsuit, but from an outsider's perspective, this seems somewhat ridiculous. Vanessa Bryant and her kids have been through so much this year, and now they must overcome this as well. The attorneys will have their day in court, and we will get a solution to this, but for now, we can only speculate.

The question remains, however: Why?

Laine has been supported and cared for by the Bryants for quite some time now. Why would she now feel obligated to Kobe's earnings once he passed? Did Vanessa Bryant tell her mother they would no longer support her? There are many unanswered questions. However, as this story progresses, I feel confident we will get the answers we are looking for, and justice will be served.