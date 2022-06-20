"Vegas odds on Kyrie's potential destination is LA Clippers.... I'm not sure what Kevin's passion level is at this point" - Skip Bayless speculates about Brooklyn Nets' future

Eminent sports analyst Skip Bayless admitted that the team he once rooted for the Brooklyn Nets are now in shambles primarily because of Kyrie Irving. He commented on a popular rumor that Irving is the odds-on favorite to land with the LA Clippers in the offseason.

Bayless is also a stern Clippers supporter because of his fandom for Kawhi Leonard.

According to oddsmakers, the LA Clippers have the best shot at acquiring Irving if he decides to leave the Brooklyn Nets. Bayless commented on the report on his show "Undisputed", saying:

"You know I like the Clippers and I saw a story the other day that pointed out that the Vegas odds on Kyrie's potential destination is LA Clippers. I'm like, 'I don't want him.' I don't think they want him, I think they're just fine without him."

The reason why Skip Bayless believes the Clippers wouldn't want Kyrie Irving is because of his lack of work ethic. Irving has missed 123 games out of a possible 226 in his three-year tenure with the Brooklyn Nets.

In the last five years of his career, he has missed nearly 41% of his team's games. The Nets' record with Irving is just 58-45 in the regular season and 6-7 in the playoffs. Bayless continued:

"I told you, he's got one foot in and one foot out. Does he really care? What's his passion level? He got his ring. Does he really care about winning another one? Is basketball that important to him? I'm not sure about that."

Skip Bayless also believes that Irving's lack of seriousness and motivation has sucked the life out of Kevin Durant. He believes that Durant is handicapped by Irving, who has missed more games than he has played. Bayless added:

"And has he taken some of the heart out of his bestie, Kevin Durant? Because I'm not sure what Kevin's passion level is at this point. He won his back-to-back Finals MVPs, he's got the two rings."

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Games played 103

Games missed 123 Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola Kyrie says he plans to re-sign with the Nets: "When I say I'm here with Kev, I think that really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe and Sean." Kyrie says he plans to re-sign with the Nets: "When I say I'm here with Kev, I think that really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe and Sean." Kyrie Irving as a NetGames played 103Games missed 123 twitter.com/ScottCacciola/… Kyrie Irving as a NetGames played 103Games missed 123 twitter.com/ScottCacciola/…

Despite all the rumors and drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets, there is no guarantee that Irving will re-sign with the team.

Should the Brooklyn Nets extend Kyrie Irving's contract?

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets.

The larger question to "Should the Brooklyn Nets extend Kyrie Irving?" is "Are the Nets title-contenders next season?" The answer is yes.

They certainly came up short this season, but injuries derailed their entire postseason campaign. James Harden departed at the NBA trade deadline, and they didn't have the services of Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, LaMarcus Aldridge and many others in the playoffs.

Seth Curry and Andre Drummond barely had any reps with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Irving didn't play half the season and also missed the majority of the home games.

However, the vaccine mandate in New York City has been lifted, and Irving is eligible to play all games despite not getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Seth Curry will be better and will contribute.

He will be joined by another long-range sniper in Joe Harris. Drummond and Bruce Brown will be excellent defenders, and Kevin Durant isn't going anywhere.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins The Brooklyn Nets would be crazy not to give Kyrie an extension!!! He’s still a Top 15 player in the NBA. Carry the hell on… The Brooklyn Nets would be crazy not to give Kyrie an extension!!! He’s still a Top 15 player in the NBA. Carry the hell on…

The reality is that the Brooklyn Nets' duo of Irving and Durant put up a virtuoso win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament. The NBA community instantly tagged them as favorites to win the first round.

The fact that the Vegas oddsmakers had the Nets as the favorites to win the title despite being the seventh seed is another reason for the delusion of grandeur.

The Brooklyn Nets should strongly consider extending Kyrie Irving. However, they should also game plan without him if he doesn't lace up for most of the games for whatever reason.

They have to build a winning roster with or without Irving. They need to view him as a bonus and not be dependent on him.

