Victor Oladipo Injury Update: Indiana Pacers handed major boost on return of star guard

Victor Oladipo is set to make his return to on-court action soon

The Indiana Pacers have missed the services of superstar guard Victor Oladipo for almost the entirety of the year ever since he ruptured the quad tendon in his right knee during a match against the Toronto Raptors on 23rd January 2019.

At 21-10, the Pacers haven't done that badly in Oladipo's absence so far this season. However, Nate McMillan's men could most certainly use a boost, which is exactly what they're going to get if recent reports are to be believed. As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Oladipo could make his return in late January or early February of next year.

ESPN Sources: Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo hopeful for a late January/early February return from ruptured quad tendon: https://t.co/jr3WipSrrH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 25, 2019

Oladipo return boost

So far this season, summer signing Malcolm Brogdon has more or less filled the void left by Oladipo's absence. The former is averaging 18.3 points, 7.6 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game so far this season, all career-highs for Brogdon.

The 2017 Rookie of the Year is in contention for an All-Star selection this season. When he returns, Oladipo will be paired with Brogdon to form Indiana's backcourt which will most certainly take their starting five's potential up a notch.

Following Oladipo's comeback, the Pacers can easily contest for the second seed in the East which is currently occupied by the Boston Celtics, whom they trail by a mere 1.5 games as of now.