Victor Wembanyama Injury Update: Latest on Rookie of the Year candidate’s status against Houston Rockets (March 5) 

San Antonio Spurs' standout rookie Victor Wembanyama is contending with injury issues following a remarkable performance. Despite the Spurs holding the 15th spot in the Western Conference with a record of 13-48, Victor's explosive rookie season has propelled him to the top of Rookie of the Year candidates.

The 20-year-old has been a bright spot, setting and breaking records despite the team's troubles. Recently he had an incredible night against the Indiana Pacers, but his excitement was tempered by an injury sustained during the game.

Victor Wembanyama's injury update

In the closing stages of the game against the Indiana Pacers, Victor Wembanyama took a significant hit to his left shoulder after a foul by Myles Turner.

Although he managed to continue playing without immediate issues, soreness developed later, leading to his inclusion in the injury report.

Wemby is now listed as questionable for the Spurs' upcoming Tuesday game against the Houston Rockets.

The Spurs' medical and coaching staff will keep a close eye on his condition, monitoring his progression closely. They aim to evaluate his fitness to play, ensuring that they do not expose him to further risk.

There's a possibility that coach Gregg Popovich decides to sideline him for the upcoming game against the Rockets, preferring to wait until he is fully recovered and healthy.

This cautious approach would prioritize the long-term well-being of their star rookie.

What happened to Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama sustained his injury with 3:29 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Spurs' 117-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night at the Frost Bank Center.

The incident occurred when Myles Turner, attempting to contest a shot, fouled Wemby by coming down on his shoulder after the 7-foot-3 center executed a pump fake that drew Turner into the air.

Following the contact, Victor was seen leaning against the scorer's table, visibly in pain, yet he remained in the game.

After making one of two free throws to extend the Spurs' lead to 109-102, he stayed in until he was substituted out for the final time with 51.2 seconds left and his team up by 12 points.

Wembanyama delivered an impressive performance, contributing 31 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and six blocks in 31 minutes of play.

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets

The game between the Southwest Division foes is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET at the Toyota Center in Houston and will be broadcast locally on Space City Home Network and Bally Sports SW-SA for home and away coverage.