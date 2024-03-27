Victor Wembanyama Injury Update: Latest on Spurs' stars status against Utah Jazz (March 27)

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is listed as questionable and continues to be featured on the team's injury report for the coming contest against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

The San Antonio Spurs are coming off one of the best wins of their season, upsetting the Phoenix Suns in the 104-102 win on Monday at home. Jeremy Sochan contributed significantly with 26 points, 18 rebounds and one assists with a block and a steal on 10 of 19 shooting, including sinking the biggest shot of the night with the clutch 3-pointer.

The Spurs face concerns over injuries in their frontcourt, with two players potentially sidelined. Charles Bassey has been absent from action since December due to a knee injury. However, the status of Victor Wembanyama, dealing with an ankle issue, is more recent and poses a more immediate concern.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Victor Wembanyama injury update

Victor Wembanyama, absent from Monday's matchup against the Suns due to a left ankle sprain, is expected to be available for Wednesday's game. The Spurs are anticipated to assess his condition in the lead-up to tipoff, noting his participation in Monday's morning shootaround before ultimately sitting out.

In the event of Wembanyama's continued absence, Zach Collins is poised to secure another starting role for the team.

What happened to Victor Wembanyama?

The injury occurred during Saturday night's 131-106 defeat against the Suns, marking the first of two consecutive games hosted by San Antonio. Despite the setback, Wemby managed to contribute 13 points and secure five rebounds within 21 minutes of play.

Victor Wembanyama seemed to sustain an ankle injury in the second quarter of San Antonio's game against Houston on March 5. Shortly after the incident, he was subbed out of the game less than two minutes later.

Nevertheless, Wemby made a comeback at the onset of the third quarter and remained on the court for almost the entire second half.

Despite concerns, he was given the green light to play against the Rockets, despite a prior listing as questionable due to a shoulder injury.

The injury occurred with just 3:29 left in the fourth quarter of the San Antonio Spurs' 117-105 triumph over the Indiana Pacers on March 3 at the Frost Bank Center. Pacers center Myles Turner was drawn into Wembanyama's pump fake, resulting in a foul. Unfortunately, Wembanyama landed awkwardly on his shoulder after prematurely leaping.

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz?

The game between the Spurs and the Jazz will be aired locally on KJZZ and Bally Sports SW-SA for home and away coverage, with tipoff at 9 p.m. ET at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.