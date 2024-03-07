Victor Wembanyama Injury Update: Rookie of The Year candidate's status revealed against Sacramento Kings (March 7)

The San Antonio Spurs will face the Sacramento Kings on the road without their rookie star, Victor Wembanyama, on Thursday. This will be the third and final game of their season series.

The Spurs had their back-to-back wins snapped by the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, losing 101-114, followed by Alperen Sengun's historic night, scoring 45 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and five steals. He became the youngest player to record such stats.

The Spurs have split their last four games, going 2-2, and have a 2-6 record over their past eight outings. The team has a net rating of -6.0 during this stretch, with an offensive rating of 111.4 and a defensive rating of 117.4, while shooting 46.7%.

Victor Wembanyama injury update

The San Antonio Spurs announced that rookie Victor Wembanyama will miss Thursday night's game against the Sacramento Kings due to a sprained right ankle.

The Spurs' medical and coaching teams closely monitored his condition, carefully observing his recovery progress. Following an assessment of his readiness and to avoid any additional risk, the decision was made to keep the rookie out of the lineup.

What happened to Victor Wembanyama?

Victor seemed to injure his ankle in the second quarter of San Antonio's Tuesday game against Houston. He was substituted out less than two minutes following the incident but returned to begin the third quarter, playing nearly the entire second half.

Before the Houston matchup, Wemby was questionable due to a shoulder injury.

He injured his shoulder with 3:29 left in the fourth quarter of the Spurs' 117-105 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night at Frost Bank Center.

The injury occurred when Myles Turner, trying to block a shot, fouled Wemby by landing on his shoulder as the 7-foot-3 center performed a pump fake, causing Turner to jump.

After the foul, the rookie was seen leaning on the scorer's table, clearly in pain, but he stayed in the game.

He made one of two free throws to increase the Spurs' lead to 109-102 and remained on the court until he was taken out for the last time with 51.2 seconds remaining, with his team leading by 12 points.