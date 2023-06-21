Victor Wembanyama NBA Draft 2023: Scouting report, age, projected teams and more

We're officially a day away from an era that could be named after Victor Wembanyama. The French phenom enters the 2023 NBA draft as the most hyped prospect since LeBron James and the league's latest generational talent.

Wembanyama hit the limelight in 2019. He was on NBA scouts' radar after they witnessed the Frenchman emerge as a top performer at the Under 16 European Championships. Playing abroad in his home country of France, Wembanyama had the opportunity to go pro early in his career.

He got his first taste of professional basketball at the EuroCup in 2019 as a 15-year-old. After spending more time on the U-18 circuit, Wembanyama received more playing opportunities a year later with his first-ever team, Nanterre 92.

Victor Wembanyama would split his time playing for their U-21 and senior team. He averaged 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks his rookie season in the French League across 18 games, winning his first Pro A Best Young Player and the league title.

In 2021, he decided to move to Pro A and Euro League's ASVEL, where he gained more prominence as a rising star. He played there for one season, appearing in 16 Pro A and 13 Euro League Games.

Injuries overshadowed Wembanyama's first season with ASVEL. However, he won the second of his three Pro A Best Young Player awards and made the All-Star team that season. He averaged 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in the league season and 6.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in the Euro League.

Victor Wembanyama moved to the Metropolitans 92 in 2022, where he peaked in the French League and solidified his status as one of the top prospects and the No. 1 projected pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Wemby averaged a career-high 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game, appearing in all 34 league games. He was also named the LNB All-Star Game MVP.

Wembanyama was the Pro A MVP, Best Defender, Best Scorer, Best Young Player and All-First Team recipient.

Victor Wembanyama's scouting report

Victor Wembanyama enters the 2023 NBA draft as the best prospect, aged 19 years. He will turn 20 on January 4th, 2024. Wembanyama is a 7'4" 230 lbs center with. His wingspan is roughly 8'0" feet wide. He enters the draft as one of the longest and tallest big men the league has ever seen.

Wembanyama isn't your traditional big man. He's a unicorn in the true sense. His footwork and ball-handling are as fluid as a guard, and he has no hesitation in letting it fly from range, which makes him one of the most lethal offensive players.

Wembanyama is also an efficient iso player. He can drive the ball to the rim just as well. Wembanyama also has a solid post-game. He has no issues playing through physicality, despite his lanky frame.

Wembanyama is also efficient in pick-and-rolls due to his ability to drive to the basket and as a pick-and-pop threat. Unlike many other big men, Wembanyama's balance makes him efficient with his offensive skillset as a ball handler, driver and isolation threat.

His defense is just as good, if not better. Wembanyama is also one of the best two-way players in this draft. He would instantly be one of the best rim protectors in the NBA.

Victor Wembanyama's long strides and recovery make it challenging for players to finish at the rim, even if they manage to drive by. He isn't the quickest, but he navigates that weakness by exploring angles and using his length to ensure he doesn't slip up defensively.

Wembanyama doesn't have too many weaknesses in his game. Among the few areas where he could struggle are his physicality and durability. He played the entire 34-game season with the Metropolitans 92 in his pre-draft season, but the NBA's 82-game schedule could take a toll on him. He hasn't had specific recurring injury problems, but the ones in the past have ruled him out for a significant time.

Another weakness is his lack of playmaking. Victor Wembanyama doesn't use his height well to explore angles for passing the ball to the open man when he gets doubled. He often ends up taking heavily contested shots, which aren't the best options available out there.

Wembanyama is also a streaky shooter from deep. During his time in the French league, he shot only 29.0% from deep on 3.5 attempts.

Victor Wembanyama is the undisputed No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft

There is little to no doubt that the San Antonio Spurs, who won the draft lottery after 1997, are selecting Victor Wembanyama as their No. 1 pick, their first since Tim Duncan. Wembanyama has publicly spoken about his affection for the Spurs. He already has murals in the city, and there's no reason the franchise should consider drafting anyone but Wembanyama.

Meanwhile, every team, including the Spurs, tanked heavily just so that they could draft the French phenom. It was evident from their celebration at the draft lottery. Unless Wembanyama miraculously pulls out of the draft, there's no way the Spurs don't select him with their first pick.

