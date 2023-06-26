Victor Wembanyama reveals his "Save the Planet" starting 5, includes Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal

In a recent video, incoming rookie Victor Wembanyama was asked to list his starting five for a team that could save planet Earth. The rules of the selection were simple, Wembanyama could pick any players through history, including himself.

Wembanyama's starting five consisted of Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tim Duncan, and Shaquille O'Neal. When asked why Wembanyama hadn't selected himself in the team, he replied that he 'hasn't proven anything.'

Since the NBA draft night on June 23, Wembanyama has displayed remarkable humility when discussing his own skills and what fans can expect from him in the upcoming months. The talented big man from Metropolitan has consistently stated that he has yet to prove himself at the NBA level, refraining from making bold statements about his capabilities.

Tony Parker discusses Victor Wembanyama's skillset

During a recent interview with Samuel Petrequin of Yahoo Sports, fellow French native and former San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker discussed what Victor Wembanyama will bring to his former team.

“He is unique,” Parker said. “His set of skills is unique. You know, we never saw a guy, a 7-5 (player), shooting like that, and having the dribbling skills that he has, and the way that he plays the game, it is just different. I can't wait to see him play with the Spurs.”

Parker also noted how Wembanyama wanted to be drafted by the Spurs due to their history with French players and their success in helping them integrate into the NBA before helping them become successful.

“I know he wanted to go to San Antonio, and so it feels like it was destiny, with the French connection we built over the years,” Parker said. “And he is going to keep the legacy going. It's pretty cool.”

Tony Parker and Boris Diaw were two of the French players to make their names while playing for Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs, and now, Wembanyama will be hoping to have a similar impact during his career.

Jamal Crawford is excited to see Wembanyam play.

On June 24, former NBA point guard Jamal Crawford appeared on The Dan Patrick show to discuss Victor Wembanyama and what to expect from him during his rookie season.

Crawford spoke about Wembanyama's positional versatility and diverse skillset during the interview, noting how the rookie can dictate where and how he plays due to his multiple skillsets.

“He [Wembanyama] kind of determines [how he’s going to be used]. Is he ready to go on the perimeter? Is he ready to play off the mid-post? Is he ready to hold the ball in pick-and-roll?

"He's so unique with such a skillset, it's about which one's ahead of which first in the pros because it's gonna be a little bit different for sure."

Wembanyama will not be participating in NBA Summer League this year. Instead, the rookie will likely be working with the San Antonio Spurs coaching staff to get ready for his first experience of the NBA. As such, fans will need to wait until at least mid-October before they get to see Wembanyama in action on an NBA court.

