Victor Wembanyama's top 5 highlights and moments against Indiana Pacers (March 3)

In an impressive outing for the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Victor Wembanyama demonstrated his diverse skill set. He amassed 31 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, six blocks and a steal in his team's 117-105 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers. The victory, marked by the rookie's standout performance, was the Spurs' second in a row.

Contributing to the Spurs' success were Malaki Branham, with 18 points, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson, who scored 17 points apiece. Jeremy Sochan and Zach Collins also played pivotal roles, adding 12 and 11 points, respectively.

For the Pacers, T.J. McConnell was the top scorer with a season-high 26 points, while Pascal Siakam contributed 21. Myles Turner achieved a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Bennedict Mathurin and Tyrese Haliburton added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The Spurs took an early lead and stayed ahead despite a fourth-quarter rally by the Pacers. A decisive 10-0 run by San Antonio quashed Indiana's comeback hopes as it secured the win.

Victor Wembanyama's top five highlights and moments

Let's have a closer look at how the French rookie phenom took over the game against the Indiana Pacers:

#5 Victor Wembanyama rejects Obi Toppin

Wemby thwarted Obi Toppin's acrobatic layup attempt, which originated from a drive along the baseline from the corner.

Toppin, attempting to use the backboard's rim as a shield to protect the ball from Wemby's reach, underestimated the "French phenom's" defensive prowess. Wemby not only rejected Toppin's shot but also skillfully secured possession, demonstrating his dominance on the defensive end.

#4 Victor Wembanyama catches the lob from the corner 3-point line

In a display of athleticism reminiscent of only Giannis Antetokounmpo, the French phenom seized a last-ditch lob while slicing through to the basket's heart.

Caught beneath the rim, Jalen Smith and Aaron Nesmith could only watch as Wemby completed the play with an emphatic two-handed dunk.

#3 Victor Wembanyama blocks Myles Turner

Myles Turner, an All-NBA caliber center, found himself at a standstill offensively just five feet from the basket when the rookie decisively countered his advances.

After absorbing the impact from Turner's initial bump, Wemby stood firm. Following Turner's unsuccessful attempt at a pump-fake, the Frenchman emphatically blocked his shot, showcasing his defensive prowess.

#2 Victor Wembanyama shows off his handles

Wemby dazzled against the Indiana Pacers, navigating past their top defender, Myles Turner, with a skillful dribble combination. He executed a double between-the-legs maneuver, effectively switching legs to pivot and attack Turner's right side.

The agile move created ample space for Jeremy to launch an open floater. Wemby, demonstrating his keen court vision, skillfully passed the ball, leaving Turner unaware of the play's development.

#1 Victor Wembanyama posterizes Jalen Smith

The seven-foot-five unicorn delivered the night's standout moment when he found himself matched up against Jalen Smith in the Pacers' small-ball lineup.

Isolating at the high post, Wemby took a decisive pound dribble before gathering the ball and advancing with two powerful steps, culminating in a thunderous dunk over a helpless Smith.

