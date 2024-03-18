Victor Wembanyama stats tonight: How did the French phenom take over game vs Brooklyn Nets? (March 17)

The San Antonio Spurs successfully completed a comeback to win the 122-115 OT thriller led by rookie Victor Wembanyama. The French phenom notched up a double-double with 33 points and 16 rebounds.

Wembanyama showcased his multifaceted skill set, contributing seven assists and an impressive seven blocks alongside securing his 36th double-double in just 60 games.

The 7-foot-4 rookie center's versatility was further highlighted by his remarkable achievement of recording five games with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and five assists in his debut season.

In a pivotal sequence, Wemby electrified the crowd with an alley-oop dunk before promptly thwarting Dennis Schroder's layup attempt. As a result, he safeguarded San Antonio's narrow 116-115 lead with a mere 38 seconds remaining on the clock.

Here's a full look at Victor Wembanyama's monster stat line:

Min Pts Reb Ast Stl Block FG% 3 PM 3P % FT % + / - 36 33 16 7 0 7 53.8% 1 / 7 14.3% 66.7% +5

In a thrilling conclusion, Schroder punctuated the sequence with a clutch 3-pointer, knotting the game at 110 with a mere 16 seconds left. His timely shot came amidst unsuccessful long-range attempts by Devin Vassell and Wemby, either of which could have secured victory within regulation.

San Antonio concluded its two-game stint in Austin with a split. Throughout their stay, they competed in front of capacity crowds, including a Moody Center-record attendance of 16,223 on Friday, culminating in a total turnout of 32,280 across both games.

Victor Wembanyama's 7 blocks tonight puts the DPOY award in arms reach vs Rudy Gobert

French centers Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert( Minnesota Timberwolves) not only share an impressive wingspan but have also emerged as credible contenders for the league's Defensive Player of the Year accolade.

Though a Spurs player hasn't secured the Defensive Player of the Year award since Kawhi Leonard in 2016, Wemby has voiced his aspiration to capture the title. Despite their camaraderie, Wembanyama recently playfully teased Rudy Gobert about his consistent receipt of the league's premier defensive accolade.

Victor occupies the top spot in the NBA for blocks per game this season, averaging an impressive 3.5 rejections. Meanwhile, Gobert is ranked sixth, with 2.1 blocks per game. Wembanyama's exceptional defensive contribution extends beyond shot-blocking, as he also registered 1.3 steals per game, placing him in a rare echelon of defensive versatility.

These statistics notably surpass the figures of reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., who averaged 3.0 blocks and 1.0 steals during the 2022-23 season.