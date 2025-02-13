Victor Wembanyama Stats Tonight: How did Spurs superstar fare against Boston Celtics? (Feb. 12)

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs visited the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at TD Garden, trying to beat the reigning NBA champions and secure the 24th win of the season with a big upset. The Spurs are coming off a 10-point win over the Washington Wizards on Monday, ending a two-game skid.

The Frenchman tried to will his squad to the promised land, but it wasn't an easy task for the Western Conference team.

Wembanyama started the game by scoring four points in the first six minutes, making two of his four field goal attempts. However, the Celtics were too dominant and won the first quarter 34-19. Wembanyama only attempted one more shot for the rest of the period.

Check out Victor Wembanyama's stats below.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Victor Wembanyama 4 3 2 0 1 1

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback