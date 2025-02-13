  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Victor Wembanyama Stats Tonight: How did Spurs superstar fare against Boston Celtics? (Feb. 12)

Victor Wembanyama Stats Tonight: How did Spurs superstar fare against Boston Celtics? (Feb. 12)

By Orlando Silva
Modified Feb 13, 2025 00:44 GMT
Victor Wembanyama Stats Tonight: How did Spurs superstar fare against Boston Celtics? (Feb. 12) (Image credit: Imagn)
Victor Wembanyama Stats Tonight: How did Spurs superstar fare against Boston Celtics? (Feb. 12) (Image credit: Imagn)

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs visited the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at TD Garden, trying to beat the reigning NBA champions and secure the 24th win of the season with a big upset. The Spurs are coming off a 10-point win over the Washington Wizards on Monday, ending a two-game skid.

The Frenchman tried to will his squad to the promised land, but it wasn't an easy task for the Western Conference team.

Wembanyama started the game by scoring four points in the first six minutes, making two of his four field goal attempts. However, the Celtics were too dominant and won the first quarter 34-19. Wembanyama only attempted one more shot for the rest of the period.

Check out Victor Wembanyama's stats below.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Victor Wembanyama432011
also-read-trending Trending

Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी