Victor Wembanyama vs Scoot Henderson: Comparing their respective careers so far

The 2023 Draft's top two projected picks, Victor Wembanyaba and Scoot Henderson, have the NBA world on their feet. The two battled it out in two exhibition games on Tuesday (October 4th) and Thursday (October 6th). Their first-ever meeting wreaked havoc as both players displayed their talents in full swing.

Wembanyaba scored a game-high 37 points, shooting seven of 11 from 3-point range while racking up five blocks. Meanwhile, Henderson went off for 28 points, nine assists and three steals. Henderson's G-League Ignite emerged as the winners against Wembanyaba's Metropolitans 92's by a 122-115 margin.

Victor Wembanyaba helped his team avenge Tuesday's loss on Thursday with a 36-point outing. The Metropolitans won the tie 112-106, making a comeback in the fourth quarter. Scoot Henderson, unfortunately, had to leave the game early after injuring his knee following a collision with Wembanyama.

The two future NBA prospects balled out, period. Their first-ever showdown was going to be watched by basketball fans across the globe, and they delivered with numbers, which they have been doing in their college and pro careers thus far.

Comparing Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson's careers

Victor Wembanyama initially played soccer as a goalkeeper before his mother, a former basketball player, started coaching him in basketball when he was five years old. Wembanyama's youth career began with a local team, Entente Le Chesnay Versailles, before joining Nanterre's youth system as a ten-year-old.

The French center received offers from teams like Barcelona and ASVEL while he was still young in his basketball career. However, his parents refused to let him depart Nanterre at the youth level. Victor Wemabanyama played for Barcelona later on for their under-14 team. However, it was only a loan move.

Wembanyama began playing under-21 basketball for Espoirs Nanterre in the LNB Espoirs, the French under-21 league, in 2019, aged 15. Later that year, he made his professional debut for Nanterre 92 at the EuroCup, becoming the second youngest player to play at that level.

Victor Wembanyama's professional career began with Pro A and EuroLeague's ASVEL in 2021. He played 13 games for the team before opting out of his contract to leave the franchise. Wembanyama was a two-time Pro A Young Player of the Year during his stint with Nanterre and ASVEL.

He played 34 league games with the two teams between 2020 and 2022, averaging 8.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per contest. The 7'3" center now plays for the Metropolitans 92, a top-division team in the French League.

As for Victor Wembanyama's international career, he has played for France's under-16 team in the Euro Championship, winning a silver medal and under-19 team in the FIBA World Cup, where the French were once again runners-up.

Meanwhile, Scoot Henderson's career began at the high school level. He played for Carlton J. Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia, while growing up. Henderson averaged 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists per game as a junior and led his team to the state title game.

He was a consensus five-star recruit in the 2022 class. Henderson reclassified to the 2021 class and backed himself by going pro. He signed with G-League Ignite instead of opting to go to college. Henderson has played 21 games for Ignite, averaging 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson's career paths have been different for obvious reasons. The former is French and has played in Europe throughout his career, while Henderson grew up in America. Due to this, Wembanyama got a taste of pro basketball a couple of years before Henderson.

However, the latter didn't miss the opportunity to get his first shot at pro basketball by signing with the NBA G-League affiliate, G-League Ignite. The two top prospects have demonstrated that they are built for the big leagues. Fans are desperately waiting to see them in action on an NBA court.

