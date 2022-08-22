Video: 2x NBA champion makes a stop in Portland to play a charity softball game

Everything NBA superstar Kevin Durant has done this summer has been heavily scrutinized, given his desire to leave the Brooklyn Nets.

Talks regarding his possible home for the upcoming season have gone cold despite the ultimatum he gave the owner, Joe Tsai. Given the fact that Durant asked for Sean Marks and Steve Nash to be fired, it is difficult to imagine the forward being retained by the Nets.

Amidst the unending KD trade saga, the two-time NBA champion was spotted enjoying a softball game in Portland.

Durant played in a charity softball game organized by his former teammate Mike James. The video that surfaced online just showed him meeting people on the field and getting ready for the game, but there’s no footage of him hitting or pitching.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Man of the people



(via capturedbymatt_/IG) KD made a stop in Portland to play in a charity softball gameMan of the people(via capturedbymatt_/IG) KD made a stop in Portland to play in a charity softball gameMan of the people 🙌(via capturedbymatt_/IG) https://t.co/I0ARXcj7SA

Kevin Durant has been a part of celebrity softball games in the past as well, including an appearance at Safeco Field in Seattle in 2015.

However, despite his interest in softball and the rumors surrounding his trade – it is unlikely that he will follow in Michael Jordan’s footsteps and have a professional career in another sport.

KD is still playing at an exceptional level individually, given he averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in 55 games last season. The fact that he arguably wasted two seasons in Brooklyn – despite the strong squads he was part of – is probably why he wants a new franchise. Durant will enter his 15th NBA season in October and will be hoping to add more championships to his kitty in before finally hanging up his boots.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Pelicans

Hawks

Sixers

Bucks

Nuggets



But none of those conversations gained much traction.



theathletic.com/3526628/?sourc… Several teams have expressed recent interest in Kevin Durant, sources tell @ShamsCharania , including:PelicansHawksSixersBucksNuggetsBut none of those conversations gained much traction. Several teams have expressed recent interest in Kevin Durant, sources tell @ShamsCharania, including:◽ Pelicans◽ Hawks◽ Sixers◽ Bucks◽ NuggetsBut none of those conversations gained much traction.theathletic.com/3526628/?sourc… https://t.co/v4pUUMZYTU

As things stand, there have been inquiries but no offers from any team since the Boston Celtics’ offer for the player was rejected. The Nets were keen on getting Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in exchange for Kevin Durant. However, like most teams, the Celtics did not want to give up on what they’ve built over the past few years.

Will Kevin Durant possibly team-up with Damian Lillard for a shot at a third NBA title?

Almost every NBA team with at least one superstar has been linked with Kevin Durant this summer, and the Portland Trail Blazers are no exception. Although Damian Lillard’s two-year contract extension worth nearly $122 million makes Portland a complication option, it does seem like an interesting proposition.

Durant has been criticized for choosing the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns while announcing his desire to leave the Nets. Both teams have considerably strong squads, and adding Durant to the mix would arguably make the NBA title run easier. However, that won’t be the case with the Portland Trail Blazers.

StatMuse @statmuse



$532 — LeBron James

$499 — Kevin Durant

$470 — Steph Curry

$450 — Damian Lillard



Most guaranteed career earnings (millions):$532 — LeBron James$499 — Kevin Durant$470 — Steph Curry$450 — Damian Lillard Most guaranteed career earnings (millions): $532 — LeBron James$499 — Kevin Durant$470 — Steph Curry$450 — Damian Lillard👑 https://t.co/zOHQLi3Jus

The Portland Trail Blazers have been going through a rough patch since Damian Lillard’s injury, due to which they lost CJ McCollum as well. But they are by no means a team that can be written off. Durant joining the Blazers could put him in an interesting position where he has both support along with considerable leadership as well as responsibility.

However, to make a Kevin Durant deal possible, multiple teams will have to be involved, given the Blazers do not have many desirable assets. Jerami Grant is someone who can be used as a bargaining chip, but he alone won’t suffice. The Nets have been particular about milking as many assets as they can to allow Durant to walk.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury