Video: Bronny James throws down a nasty dunk while featuring for California Club vs U18 French Select

LeBron James has undoubtedly passed his athletic genes to his sons, Bronny James and Bryce James. Both have been trending on social media for their explosiveness on the court. In a recent video, Bronny James showcased his athleticism as he went coast to coast for a one-handed dunk.

The two brothers are on a European tour with the California Basketball Club. Bronny James' stellar dunk attempt helped his team take a 14-point lead in the game.

LeBron James was mesmerized by Bronny's one-handed dunk. He tweeted:

"OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!!"

Steph Curry and Donovan Mitchell were among the NBA stars who tweeted after seeing the dunk. Bronny James has grabbed the attention of the basketball world with his athleticism.

He is also a great shooter and can get to the basket with ease. Playing under the pressure of being LeBron James' son is not easy. Despite that, Bronny has played well. Reports have indicated that he has offers from some of the top colleges in the country. His college selection is not certain yet, but much attention will follow him to whichever campus he chooses.

Can LeBron' dream of playing in the NBA with Bronny James come true?

2021 Hoophall West - Perry v Sierra Canyon

LeBron James has been open about his desire to play with Bronny in the NBA. The father-son duo could pose a big problem for opposing defenses.

Bronny is reportedly taking the college route to get into the NBA. UCLA, Michigan, Ohio State and USC are interested in recruiting him. All of these are great options and will certainly help enhance his game.

According to the "One and done" rule, Bronny is eligible to enter the NBA draft after just one year of college. If he follows this rule, he will be available for the 2024 NBA draft. Considering that he is one of the top talents in the country, Bronny James could be a first-round pick.

Teams may select Bronny because they believe it could help them get the services of LeBron James. The four-time champ is currently under contract with the LA Lakers and has not signed an extension. LeBron could be waiting because he wants the chance to share the court with Bronny.

LeBron James is still in great shape and can compete at the highest level. He will likely play until Bronny comes into the league.

So, many wonder if James would leave the Lakers if they cannot draft Bronny.

However, that is not something for LeBron to worry about because every franchise would love to add him to their roster. Playing with his son is certainly not something that he feels is impossible.

