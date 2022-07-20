Video: Jonas Valanciunas mocks LeBron James, imitates him as a crybaby and a flopper

While LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA, he does have his flaws. One of his biggest flaws is the tendency to flop or complain to referees about calls.

Jonas Valanciunas is one of many players who don't like this behavior by LeBron James. The Lithuanian big man recently mocked the four-time NBA champion in a viral Instagram video.

As you can see in the post above, Valanciunas didn't hold back while impersonating LeBron James.

The Instagram account @officialnbabuzz posted a video of the Lithuanian big man impersonating LeBron James. While it's unclear what he was saying, his gestures were more than enough.

As soon as he saw James' name on the paper, Valanciunas made crying faces and sounds. Right after that, he imitated LeBron's flopping.

LeBron and Valanciunas played against each other for a decade (Image via Getty Images)

Jonas Valanciunas is not a big fan of LeBron. It will be interesting to see if the Los Angeles Lakers forward responds to the big man.

Valanciunas was drafted by the Toronto Raptors back in 2011. The Raptors faced James in the playoffs multiple times during his tenures with the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Valanciunas may have hard feelings about LeBron

James won 21 regular-season games against Valanciunas and beat the big man both times in the playoffs. James was simply unstoppable, carrying his Cavaliers past the Raptors and Valanciunas in 2017 and 2018.

James was so dominant that many NBA fans referred to Toronto as "LeBronto." He averaged 33.6 points on 56.7% shooting in the two series against the Raptors.

Even Jonas Valanciunas couldn't believe how good James was in these two series.

Valanciunas has had several hard plays against LeBron in his career, so it wouldn't be surprising if he didn't like him. The Raptors and Valanciunas had an opportunity to make the NBA Finals, but LeBron always stopped them.

When James finally left the East, the Raptors advanced to the Finals, and they won it all. Toronto traded Valanciunas to the Memphis Grizzlies the same year they won the title.

The 6-foot-11 center currently plays for the New Orleans Pelicans and has two more years left on his contract. Since the Pelicans and the Lakers are in the same conference, they could meet in the playoffs again soon.

