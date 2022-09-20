Video: Kevin Durant spotted partying it up with Drake at a birthday dinner

Kevin Durant and Drake have been friends for a long time. The Toronto-based rapper has been involved with NBA players on many occasions, So it's not surprising that he was recently spotted with KD. The two were seen in New York City at what looked like a birthday dinner.

With Durant's 34th birthday coming in less than ten days, there may have been celebrating the milestone.

Drake is a huge Toronto Raptors fan. However, he hangs out with many athletes and also supports other teams.

The Raptors won the NBA championship in 2019 by beating the Warriors. Durant was pursuing his third championship, but Kawhi Leonard and his squad defeated the Warriors in six games.

The superstar forward was injured during the series, playing only 12 minutes. If it weren't for this injury, he probably would have won another ring.

Drake has a tattoo of Kevin Durant on his arm. This tattoo is located right next to Steph Curry's tattoo. However, the rapper covered those tattoos with a sweatband during the series against Toronto.

Despite everything that happened on the floor, Drake and Kevin Durant remain good friends. They were recently seen hanging out at a New York City restaurant and attending a birthday party.

The two were also spotted leaving the party later on. They were surrounded by some fans who wanted their attention, but the stars were quickly escorted to their vehicles by security.

Less than three weeks ago, Drake and Durant were spotted vacationing together in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Kevin Durant and the Nets this season

Kevin Durant and his Brooklyn Nets are less than two weeks away from training camp. The camp will open on September 30, and the superstar will start another season in Brooklyn.

After a long summer of drama, the two-time NBA champion has decided to stay with the Nets. However, Kyrie Irving is on an expiring contract, so the Nets' championship window may close quickly.

Brooklyn Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics but will look to bounce back next season (Image via Getty Images).

As talented as Durant is, his biggest success in Brooklyn has been winning three games in the second round. The Nets have a great team that could compete in the East. Anything less than a championship will be considered a failure.

Kevin Durant will turn 34 before the start of the new season, yet he's still one of the best players in the league. The Nets could have a deep playoff run if he has another great year.

