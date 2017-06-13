Video: LeBron James and Kevin Durant clash in WWE 2K simulation

The action is compelling like no other brawl before it.

The rivalry rages on

The NBA finals are among the most watched sporting events in the world, and as The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers do battle in the NBa, one particular WWE 2K user decided to spice things up a little bit.

The gamer created incredible virtual replicas of Cleveland Cavaliers talisman LeBron James and Warriors star Kevin Durant. What’s more, he decided to put them in action against each other. This clash of the titans, however, took place in a WWE ring rather than the hardwood courts of the NBA, and as you can imagine, the results were quite stunning.

The brewing rivalry between the Cavs and the Warriors has seen them compete in epic NBA finals over the past couple of years, and they will attempt to settle the scores in the third encounter of what is easily the best rivalry in all of sports.

Furthermore, NBA and WWE both utilise the services of the same gaming developer 2K to produce their annual video games on various gaming platforms. This year is no different.

This fanatic displays incredible attention to detail as the ring is prepared like the Warriors’ home turf complete with ring ropes and the ring surface featuring the famed Golden State logo. The addition of Kevin Durant wrestling in an nWo shirt is reminiscent of the inclusion of Denis Rodman in WCW back in the late ‘90s.

When the two square off in the ring, the action is intense. The power of James is impressive, but Durant’s speed is superior to that of the former Miami player. With the brawl still anybody’s to win, the referee gets knocked out and leaves the crowd confused. This is when Russell Westbrook, Durant’s former teammate at Oklahoma City, charges to the ring with a steel chair and clatters Durant in the head.

The interference allows LeBron to hit a spear, and as the referee comes to his senses, he counts to three for an epic Cleveland win.

This particular user has done an impeccable job in creating fantasy match-ups and subsequently being recognised worldwide for his hilarious yet compelling creation. There’s most definitely more to come when 2K’s WWE game is back with another edition later this year.