Video: Luka Doncic embarrasses Hungarian players in EuroBasket game for Slovenia

Luka Doncic has been putting up special performances for the Slovenian basketball team in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament. In the country's most recent game against Hungary, the Dallas Mavericks star scored 20 points to help them get to a 103-88 win.

While Luka Doncic was busy tearing apart the Hungarian defense, he showcased a great move. The Slovenian stole the ball and nutmegged the defender before he lobbed the ball to his teammate. The highlight reel-worthy play helped the Slovenian team grab a nine-point lead in the first quarter.

Luka Doncic also contributed with seven rebounds and seven assists in the game. In the two games that the team has played so far, Doncic has been averaging 17. 0 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 8.5 APG. His brilliance has helped them be on par with Germany at the top of Group B.

In a tournament where other NBA stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are also playing. It will be interesting to see if Doncic can lead Slovenia to the trophy. The country are the reigning champions and have a lot of talent on their team.

However, if they are to get the better of their other competition, they will have to give their best on a nightly basis.

How valuable is Luka Doncic to the Dallas Mavericks?

Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the league. In just four seasons, he has established himself as a star in the NBA. The Slovenian is the face of the Dallas Mavericks team and could be the player to lead them to win championships.

Luka Doncic is an extremely highly-skilled guard who has all the tricks in his offensive armory. His ability to attract defenses often makes things very easy for his teammates. He can also take over games in the clutch and that has helped the Mavericks get over some tough situations over the years.

The team rewarded his brilliance with a five-year max-contract extension last season. He is certainly shaping up to be a great player, but the franchise needs to put another star alongside him. Having played in the league for four years, Doncic has made the playoffs three times.

His performances in the postseason have been phenomenal. He has averaged 32.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists over 28 playoff games. Despite his heroics, the Mavs have made it past the first round only once. One of the major reasons behind this is the team missing out on a second star.

Many believed that Jalen Brunson could fill that spot, but the guard left the team in free agency this offseason. The team signed the likes of Christian Wood and JaVale McGee, but it is highly unlikely that both these stars could provide a whole lot of productivity.

Dallas is not a team that has attracted many stars in the past, but with Luka Doncic on the roster, that could possibly change. If things work well and they are able to bring in a quality second star, Luka Doncic could help the Mavs win a few championships.

