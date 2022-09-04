Video: Ohio State University erupts with “we want Bronny” chants with LeBron James in attendance

LeBron James and his son Bronny James were among the list of many renowned personalities present at Ohio State's college football game against Notre Dame.

As a Cleveland native, King James received a lot of love from all the fans present at the stadium.

However, his son Bronny James was also warmly welcomed by fans with "We want Bronny" chants during the game. The 17-year-old is currently in high school and will be eligible to play college basketball in one year.

Bronny James College Program Odds



USC +300

Ohio State +425

Michigan +475

Oregon +500

UCLA +650

Michigan State +750

Duke +800

Kentucky +1000

Kansas +1200



It is no secret that he is one of the biggest prospects in the country. Ohio State is on the list of many other D1 colleges that Bronny James could potentially play for. It is still not known if this was his first official visit to the university is something that.

But fans have made it abundantly clear that they would love for LeBron James' eldest son to play for the college.

King James is one of the best players to come out of the city of Cleveland. He gave the city its first championship and has done a lot of good work in the community there.

Bronny James would certainly be doubly motivated to play for Ohio State as the college is in the city where his father grew up. But with offers from other big colleges coming in, it could be a decision he would think a lot about.

Could LeBron James' dream of playing with his son come true?

The Chosen-1's Invitational

LeBron James has been very vocal that he would love to play with his son Bronny. As per the "One and Done Rule," the high-schooler will be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft.

That would be the year James would be in the final year of his contract with the LA Lakers. However, he has a player option and could move to a team that would draft Bronny.

His performances last year proved that he has the ability to play a few more years of competitive basketball. If any team other than the Lakers were to draft Bronny, they would certainly have no problem onboarding LeBron James onto their roster.

The first reported visit that Bronny will take and potentially a major domino in his recruitment.



King James has won a lot of accolades in his glorious NBA career. However, playing with his son would be one of his biggest achievements as it will speak volumes about his longevity.

Playing a sport like basketball at the highest level for so long is not an easy task. But LeBron James has always elevated his game to the next level and helped every team that he has played for with a championship.

In a recent interview with SI, he also revealed that he also had plans to play with his younger son Bryce James.

Bryce is just entering his sophomore year in college and has a lot of time before he gets drafted. However, like on the court, King James is always a step ahead of many.

While his dream of playing with Bronny could come true, playing with Bryce is looking highly improbable. But if that is something LeBron James has his eyes set on, he would give it his all to make it a possibility.

