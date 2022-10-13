Video: Russell Westbrook stood apart from team huddle in preseason game against Timberwolves

During the LA Lakers' preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Russell Westbrook notably stood apart from a team huddle. The optics of his action don't bode well for the Lakers or Westbrook.

This wasn't the only instance where Westbrook's disregard for team huddles was on display. During the same game, Patrick Beverley tried to bring together all the players on the floor.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV all joined in to hear what Beverley had to say. However, Westbrook maintained his distance.

As noted by The Athletic in their tweet thread, perhaps this has to do with Westbrook's trade prospects being open. As noted by Shams Charania, the Lakers pondered moving Westbrook to the Indiana Pacers just a couple of weeks ago:

"Vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka, owner Jeanie Buss and senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis seriously considered sending Westbrook and unprotected first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Pacers for center Myles Turner and guard Buddy Hield, sources said."

Charania further added why the Lakers eventually decided not to pursue this course of action:

"If they were going to gamble on a make-or-break move of this magnitude, the thinking went, then everyone had to have confidence in the same vision.

"But when that wasn’t the case, sources say, the choice was made by Pelinka to remain patient and see, yet again, if Westbrook might find a way to make this imperfect fit with the Lakers work."

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers still in a pickle

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers

If the preseason is any indicator of what is to come in the regular season, the Lakers have a tough road ahead. While Anthony Davis has had a positive output when he's on the floor, the Lakers have won just one out of their five preseason games.

With LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook getting significant minutes, it remains to be seen how the Lakers' second unit holds its own in the regular season.

There have been flashes of brilliant, coordinated play, but whether or not this team can sustain it over 82 games is a questionable proposition.

Westbrook's style of play is still a concern.

The 2016-17 MVP has been a ball-dominant guard for the entirety of his career. Asking him to stand in the corner waiting for a kickout would not only be insensitive, but also an ineffective way of utilizing him.

The two major thoughts on this matter have been to either utilize him off the bench in the non-LeBron minutes or to have LeBron tone down his ball-dominance.

The idea of bringing Westbrook off the bench has more legs than to not use LeBron as the primary ball-handler. That's because James is a much better passer and has significantly more experience in orchestrating the offense.

However, the last time a Lakers coach benched Westbrook, he was fired at the end of the season.

