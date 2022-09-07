Video: ‘Smile and Cross’ - No one could defend Tim Hardaway back in the day with this move

Tim Hardaway had a very successful 13-year NBA career. The point guard played for five different teams, and thanks to his signature crossover, he managed to outplay many opponents.

Hardaway would smile at his defenders, cross them over and score on them easily. His "killer crossover" made him extremely tough to guard, and many players praised his signature move.

During his impressive career, Hardaway averaged 17.7 points and 8.2 assists per game. His best years were with the Run TMC Golden State Warriors and the Miami Heat.

The former point guard was selected for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022.

Tim Hardaway's killer crossover

Tim Hardaway entered the league in 1989 as the No. 14 pick by the Warriors. He took the league by storm and was a double-double threat every game.

In his second season, the 6-foot guard averaged 22.9 ppg and 9.7 apg, earning his first All-Star honors.

Back in the 1990s, hand-checking was allowed, which put offensive players at a disadvantage. Being much shorter than many other players, Hardaway had to find ways to beat his opponents and score, and this is where his crossover came into play.

“Back then, you had to have a move, because it was all push and shove and hand-checking,” Hardaway said for Basketball Forever. “You had to have a move to get past a guy, because if you didn’t, you’re just relying on your quickness. I had one move that I knew I could go to if I needed to.”

In today's NBA, a crossover is mostly considered a flashy move and some players like Kyrie Irving and Steph Curry are amazing at it. However, Irving and Curry do not have to play against hand-checking opponents, so they don't have to utilize the move as much.

Comparing different eras may not make much sense, but Hardaway had to face tougher defenders. The rules of the league allowed players to be more physical, which made the league tougher for perimeter players.

How to perform the killer crossover

Tim Hardaway explained that players who want to be great at killer crossovers have to be able to make left-handed layups. This is the key to beating a defense as it allows an offensive player to beat the opponent from either side.

The secret to the crossover is to get low and stay low. Hardaway doesn't think it's important to move fast with the ball to beat the opponent, but to rather stay with the ball and keep control.

Hardaway said that he used to practice his killer crossover up to 40 times a day. But once he got the hang of it, he simply used it in one-on-one games and during practice.

