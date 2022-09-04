Video: "Their GMs come up to me and ask why you are not playing" - J.R. Smith opens up on vets who could still play in NBA

J.R. Smith had an outstanding NBA career as a 3-and-D player but is unhappy with how he exited the league. The two-time champ believes he can still play in the league if given the opportunity.

Smith was selected 18th in the 2004 NBA draft by the New Orleans Hornets. In his 16-year career, the swingman played for five different teams, with his most successful spell coming with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While that was a great period for Smith, it was also one that could have played a role in his early exit from the league. His blunder in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals is what many remember as the major lowlight of his career.

However, the 36-year-old believes he can still make an impact in the league. He boldly asserted that he is better than the majority of the players in the league right now.

In a video released by Complex, Smith said:

"You got those 30 teams, or the top three people on each 30 team, and exclude them. Give me the 4th through 15th man, just the 4 through 15. Name one of them that's better than me.

"But I'm sitting here like, bro, come on, I've worked out with these dudes. I've watched their GMs come up to me and ask me, 'Yo, why are you not playing?' You know why I'm not playing. And I feel like it's a whole genre that happened to. The Joe Johnson's, who obviously still got game, still can play. Jamal Crawford, still got game, still can play. Nick Young, still got game, still can play. Isaiah Thomas, still got game, still can play."

Meanwhile, Smith has long moved on from basketball, even though he still comments on the subject. His last active season was in 2020 when he was part of the LA Lakers team that won the championship.

J.R. Smith has taken up golf

LeBron James and JR Smith of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Most NBA players who retire take up jobs as coaches or analysts. However, Smith decided to go back to school and play golf.

Smith entered the NBA from high school, but the former Sixth Man of the Year has decided to get a college degree. He is currently enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University pursuing a degree in liberal studies and has joined their golf team.

The 36-year-old has continued to thrive, showing that he can excel in more than one sport. With a 4.0 GPA and success on the golf course, Smith was named the North Carolina A&T Academic Athlete of the Year for 2021-22.

