Walker Kessler's college stats: Taking a closer look at Team USA center's NCAA career

Walker Kessler has transitioned well from college to the NBA. He's hoping to leave his mark on the international stage after his selection for Team USA's 2023 FIBA World Cup roster. Kessler has become an integral part of the Utah Jazz's young core.

In his rookie season, he averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, bringing some of that defensive versatility he displayed during his NCAA career, for which he won the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, SEC Defensive Player of the Year and NABC Defensive Player of the Year awards. Kessler also made the SEC All-Defensive team.

Looking back at Walker Kessler's college stats

Walker Kessler's NCAA career lasted two seasons, split between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Auburn Tigers. Kessler started his college career with the Tar Heels in 2020-21. He averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game across 29 appearances. He shot 57.8%, including 25.0% from deep and 53.7% from the free-throw line. Walker played only 8.8 minutes per contest.

Walker transferred to Auburn Tigers in 2021-22, where he averaged 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 4.6 blocks, shooting 60.8%, including 20.0% from 3-point range and 59.6% from the charity stripe. He started and played 34 games, playing 25.6 minutes per contest.

Walker Kessler was recognized as one of the country's best-shot blockers during his sophomore season at Auburn. He set the single-season record for most blocks in Auburn's program history with 155 blocks. It was a record held by Kyle Davis since the 2002-03 season.

Why did Walker Kessler transfer to Auburn?

Walker Kessler didn't have a memorable stint with North Carolina. He played all the games but in a sporadic role. Walker decided he needed a change of scenery the following season, which led to his surprising decision to leave for Auburn.

According to his close friend and mentor, Austin Ewing, Kessler wanted to be close to his home, too. He wanted to share the experience of playing NCAA basketball with his family. Kessler chose Auburn over an offer from Gonzaga. He also knew coach Bruce Pearl as he was in ninth grade, as he tried recruiting the future Utah Jazz player to his program since then.

Kessler's decision to choose Auburn proved the right one, considering his success with the program. Walker decided to enter the draft after his only season at Auburn. The Timberwolves picked him with the 22nd selection and traded his rights to the Utah Jazz in the blockbuster deal to acquire Rudy Gobert.

