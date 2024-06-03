"Wanted to make sure y'all saw"- Larry Nance Jr. trolls Nick Young's "TJ McCollum" tweet with hilarious meme

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. mocked Nick Young after the former NBA player misspelled either CJ McCollum or TJ McConell's name to TJ McCollum. Nance took a jab at Young's mistake by sharing a meme on X which combined photos of CJ McCollum and TJ McConnell. Nance tagged the two players as well.

"@CJMcCollum @TJMcConnell just wanted to make sure y’all saw this," Nance tweeted.

Nick Young misspelled the name while advising the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire a perimeter shooting talent after the Timberwolves were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals in five games.

"T Wolves pls dnt trade nobody pls just go get a jordan clarkson or Poole party yall one hooper away from a ship and maybe you can get a tj McCollum to," Young tweeted.

Though it is unclear who Young was referring to, it is likely he meant CJ McCollum as the New Orleans Pelicans guard seems to be more in line with the scoring mentality of the first two players Young mentioned in his tweet.

However, TJ McConnell was impressive for the Indiana Pacers in their playoff run before being swept by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

Nick Young sides with Boston Celtics to clinch the NBA title

Ahead of the upcoming NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics, Nick Young sided with the Celtics to clinch this year's title citing his preference for Boston's star duo over that of Dallas. The former NBA champion took to X to share that he is siding with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown over Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving:

"I’m taken jt and brown over kyrie and luka and im not about to go back and forth with yall."

This is not the first time Young underestimated the Mavericks in the playoffs. He previously vouched for the Minnesota Timberwolves to clinch the Western Conference finals over Dallas in seven games.

"Wolves in 7 _ I’m putting the base god curse on Dallas," Young tweeted.

The Mavericks have proven Young wrong. Led by Doncic and Irving, they will look to do the same again against the Celtics in the upcoming NBA Finals, with Game 1 scheduled for Thursday.