The Golden State Warriors are looking to return to winning ways against the Mavericks

Game Preview

The Golden State Warriors return to action tonight as they take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors enter the game coming off of a disappointing 108-103 defeat to the Utah Jazz, and the team has now dropped to third place in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are currently outside of the playoff places, although they remain in serious contention for a postseason appearance. The team is just two games back from the 8th seeded Sacremento Kings, although their road record sits at a disappointing 2-12.

Despite this, the Warriors will need to watch out for Luka Doncic, who is the leading contender to be named the 2019 Rookie of the Year. The 19-year-old has been instrumental to the Mavericks recent form, so it will be interesting to see how the Slovenian performs against the current NBA champions.

Team News

Going into the game, the Warriors have just two injury concerns as the team will once again be without DeMarcus Cousins and Damian Jones. Cousins has stepped up his return by taking part in team practice, while Jones is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

The Warriors lack of depth will also result in Steve Kerr fielding the same lineup for a sixth consecutive game. The team's All-Star quartet of Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry will all start, while Kevon Looney will play at center. While naturally a power forward, the 22-year-old has performed well in the absence of Damian Jones, and Looney will continue to start until DeMarcus Cousins makes his return from injury next month.

Predicted Golden State Warriors starting lineup:

Draymond Green (F), Kevin Durant (F), Kevon Looney (C), Stephen Curry (G), Klay Thompson (G)

