Warriors Starting Lineup Tonight: Golden State Warriors' Predicted Starting Lineup Against LA Clippers

T Elliott
ANALYST
News
15   //    23 Dec 2018, 19:08 IST

Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors
Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

Game Preview

The Golden State Warriors return to action tonight as they host the LA Clippers. The Warriors enter the game coming off of last nights 120-116 win over the Dallas Mavericks, and the team currently sit 3rd in the Western Conference standings.

While the Warriors have been difficult to beat at the Oracle Arena (14-3), the Clippers will provide Steve Kerr's men with a tough test tonight. The LA team has started the season with a 19-13 record, which is impressive due to the fact that the franchise has lost the All-Star trio of Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and Chris Paul in the last 18 months.

Nevertheless, the Clippers have managed to contend in a competitive Western Conference, and the despite an absence of any stars on the roster, the team could reach the postseason after missing out last year.

Tonight's game will also be the second time that the Warriors have met the Clippers this season, as the game between the two teams earlier in the season resulted in the controversial incident between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant. The Clippers ultimately came away with a 121-116 overtime win.

Team News

The Warriors have overcome their early season injury issues, and aside from two-long term injuries, Steve Kerr will have a full squad to chose from. DeMarcus Cousins and Damian Jones are the only absences, although Cousins has stepped up his return from injury and could be back in January.

Barring any last minute injuries, Steve Kerr will field the same lineup for an eighth consecutive game. The team's All-Star quartet of Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry will all start, while Kevon Looney will continue at center. The 22-year-old has impressed recently, and this week, Looney stated his desire to add a three-point shot to his game.

Predicted Golden State Warriors starting lineup:

Draymond Green (F), Kevin Durant (F), Kevon Looney (C), Stephen Curry (G), Klay Thompson (G)

Visit our dedicated Basketball section for the latest news, rumours, and analysis.


NBA Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Clippers Stephen Curry Draymond Green NBA Players NBA 2018 Standings NBA Rumors
