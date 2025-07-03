Warriors Trade Rumors: Pelicans may gift Steph Curry & Co obvious solution in Jonathan Kuminga sweepstakes if the latest buzz are true

The New Orleans Pelicans are interested in acquiring Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors teammate Jonathan Kuminga, according to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer. Kuminga received a $7.9 million qualifying offer from the Dubs, a figure way below the $30 million he reportedly asked the Warriors. Golden State can also match any offer from any team to keep the restricted free agent forward.

Ad

NBA insider Brandon “Scoop” Robinson tweeted on Wednesday, that the Pelicans are “trying to work the numbers in a sign and trade with the Warriors.” New Orleans, which already has Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones in the lineup, might have to give up one to get the 2022 NBA champ. The Pelicans could also move both Murphy and Jones for Kuminga and Moses Moody to balance the salaries.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last season, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He shot 45.4%, including 30.5% from deep. Kuminga gave the Golden State Warriors a spark on both ends when one of the starters got a breather.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, Kuminga’s inefficient shooting from behind the arc made him a poor fit once Jimmy Butler arrived in February. Steve Kerr played him just thrice in the seven-game thriller against the Houston Rockets. Kuminga averaged 6.0 ppg, 1.7 rpg and 1.3 apg in nearly 17 minutes per game. The Warriors needed somebody to go up against the athletic Rockets but Kerr limited Kuminga’s minutes due to his 30.4% shooting.

Ad

Between Trey Murphy and Herb Jones, the New Orleans Pelicans might be willing to let go of Jones to get Kuminga. They might have to add a first-round pick to grease the wheels of a trade. Giving up Murphy, a career 38.0% 3-point shooter, for Kuminga likely results in the same lineup problems that the Warriors suffered.

A potential starting lineup of Yves Missi, Zion Williamson, Jonathan Kuminga, Jordan Hawkins and Dejounte Murray might end up last in 3-point efficiency. Missi did not even attempt one shot from deep last season. Williamson shot 23.1%, while Murray, before a season-ending injury, averaged 29.9%. Hawkins, a superb shooter in college, shot 33.1% last season.

Ad

Moses Moody, if part of the package for Kuminga, could help. He is a career 37.4% shooter from deep in a largely backup role. Murphy, who averaged a career-high 21.2 ppg last season, is the more versatile scorer and defender.

After trading Kelly Olynyk and CJ McCollum this offseason, the Pelicans lost their best 3-point shooters. Acquiring Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody for Trey Murphy and Herb Jones does not make sense to them. Thus, if they want to get the Dubs’ forward, they will likely send Jones and another player plus picks.

Ad

NBA insider urges Jonathan Kuminga to pick up Warriors’ $7.9 million qualifying offer

Bobby Marks, ESPN’s NBA salary cap guru, appeared on the “Willard & Dibs” podcast on Wednesday. When asked about the Jonathan Kuminga situation, Marks responded:

"[Jonathan Kuminga]'s got no leverage. The only leverage he has right now is to sign the qualifying offer at $7.9M and go out in free agency next offseason. … It's not a good time to be a restricted free agent."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Jonathan Kuminga could take the deal the Warriors offered. He could come out looking good if he improves his perimeter shooting and earns a more substantial role alongside Jimmy Butler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.