Warriors vs Lakers tiebreaker scenario: Who holds the advantage for NBA Playoffs 2024?

The NBA's five-game slate for Thursday saw the Golden State Warriors in action while the LA Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

The Golden State Warriors engaged in a tightly contested matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, a closer affair than expected, resulting in extended court time for Steph Curry, surpassing the minutes anticipated by coach Steve Kerr.

During this crucial juncture of the season, the paramount focus remains on the outcomes. Fortuitously for the Warriors, both the matchups affecting their standing in the Western Conference Playoff race unfolded in their favor: the Warriors secured a 100-92 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, while the New Orleans Pelicans triumphed over the Sacramento Kings with a scoreline of 135-123.

The favorable results undoubtedly provided a boost to the Warriors' efforts to steer clear of the 10th and ultimate seed in the Play-In Tournament. There's optimism of ascending to the eighth seed, granting them the advantage of double elimination rather than single elimination, a preferable scenario as they strive to secure a more advantageous position in the postseason.

Following the Warriors' victory, the Kings' defeat, and the LA Lakers sitting out, the three teams are now entangled in a deadlock. Each team boasts identical 45-35 records with just two games left in the regular season.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: Closer look at who holds the advantage

In the hierarchy of tiebreakers, the Golden State Warriors find themselves sandwiched between their California counterparts. Sacramento claims the tiebreaker advantage over both Golden State and LA, whereas the Warriors hold the tiebreaker edge over the Lakers. Consequently, in the current standings, the Kings occupy the eighth seed, the Warriors take the ninth, and the Lakers take the 10th seed.

Should the standings remain unchanged, the Warriors would kick off the Play-In Tournament by hosting the Lakers, a reversal from the scenario where they would have visited them.

As long as the Warriors maintain stride with the Lakers, they will retain their position ahead of LA. The Lakers conclude their regular season campaign with away fixtures on Friday and Sunday.

Should the Warriors regress to the 10th seed, they must confront the ninth seed in an away fixture. A defeat in this encounter would result in their elimination from postseason contention.

However, emerging victorious would prolong their journey, propelling them to face off against the loser of the matchup between the seventh and eighth seeds. Triumphing in this subsequent game would secure their berth in the playoffs as the No. 8 seed.