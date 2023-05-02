Warriors vs. Lakers: What to expect in this epic matchup between Stephen Curry and LeBron James

What a time to be alive, as there will be another Stephen Curry vs. LeBron James postseason showdown when the Golden State Warriors take on the LA Lakers.

We were once blessed to witness these two fight each other for the Larry O'Brien trophy four years in a row, but this could be the last time they face each other in a seven-game series. While this might not be the finals showdown, with Steph and LeBron in the picture, it's not your usual playoffs series.

The two California teams will play against each other in the playoffs for the first time in over 30 years.

Considering Curry is coming off a 50-piece against the Kings in Game 7 and LeBron annihilating the Memphis Grizzlies, this matchup is one you cannot miss.

Warriors vs. Lakers preview: Key matchups and questions

Kevon Looney vs. Anthony Davis

Kevon Looney is usually not brought up in any key matchups. However, after his scintillating performance vs. the Kings, this matchup is one the fans don't want to miss.

Anthony Davis had an on-off series against the Grizzlies, but his "ups" were monumental. He helped the Lakers breeze past the second seed Memphis Grizzlies.

Anthony Davis averaged 20.8 points per game, shooting 49% from the field, 13.7 rebounds and 4.3 blocks. His presence in the paint held the Grizzlies to shooting 48% in the paint, the lowest among teams in the playoffs. Fair to say, Davis held up his end and came out on top against DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, Kevon Looney is leading the playoffs in rebounds per game with 15.1. What's even more impressive is that he did this against All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, who led the league in rebounds per game in the regular season. After Steph, he was the best player in the series for the Warriors.

LeBron James

In year 20, can LeBron James live up to the task of playing heavy minutes on any given night? James' longevity is one reason one cannot question his intensity and level of gameplay. But LeBron being healthy for only one of the five seasons in the Lakers jersey puts in a lot of questions about his health and availability.

Again, LeBron is a freak of nature and prepares himself for deep postseason runs. He'll need to play defense against the Warriors, unlike the the last one, where the Grizzlies didn't offer much quickness apart from Ja Morant.

Jordan Poole

Since signing a massive contract, based off of one very good season, Jordan Poole's performances have been up and down throughout the season. Poole's reckless turnovers, off-balance drives and layups certainly drove coach Steve Kerr crazy.

After a dreadful series against the Sacramento Kings (12 points per game while shooting 33.8% from the field), could Kerr move away from him in the Lakers' series?

Poole's offense is still vital to the Warriors' success. A champion. Last season, Poole averaged 17 points per game shooting 50% from the field in the playoffs.

A lot is expected from the 23 year old star. Can he deliver again and take the offensive load off Curry against the Lakers? Only time will tell.

