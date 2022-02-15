"Was crazy/trippy to see myself again at 17!!" - LeBron James reacts to his Crypto.com Super Bowl ad which shows him having a conversation with his 17-year-old self

As fans across the world watched the Super Bowl on Sunday, LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James had them buzzing.

James appeared in a commercial for Crypto.com that debuted during the broadcast. The commercial features James traveling back in time to 2003 to talk to a younger version of himself.

In the ad, James educates his younger self about future developments. Fans took to social media to comment. Even James talked about how it was "crazy" to see a young version of himself, tweeting:

"Was crazy/trippy to see myself again at 17! How about y'all??? Nevertheless the future IS crunk!"

LeBron James partners with Crypto.com

LA Lakers forward LeBron James at Super Bowl LVI

While there were plenty of fans watching the NFL's Super Bowl closely, NBA superstar LeBron James had fans buzzing with his commercial.

Crypto.com, the company that James was promoting, took over the naming rights of the former Staples Center, home of the LA Lakers and Clippers, this season. It was a busy day for the world of crypto, with another commercial featuring celebrity actor Larry David.

The commercial with James featured playful comments about the differences between 2003 and the present day. Eventually, the younger version of James asks his older self if he's ready for the league. James responds by saying, "I can't tell you everything ... but if you want to make history, you've got to call your own shots."

The commercial had fans talking about how realistic a younger CGI version of James looked. It's also remarkable to look back and realize LeBron was getting ready to take over the NBA in 2003.

Since James made that jump into the league, he's taken over the sport and become one of the greatest players to ever step on the court. This year, James is averaging 29.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

James is a captain for the All-Star Game on Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio, not far from his hometown of Akron.

James has been selected for the ASG 18 times. The only time James wasn't selected as an All-Star was when he was a rookie in 2003-04.

James is tied with the late Kobe Bryant with 18 All-Star selections. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had more All-Star selections. He had 19.

James, third on the NBA's career scoring list with 36,526 points, may pass Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) next season.

