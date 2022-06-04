“Was he feuding with somebody?.. It’s just hard to trust Jimmy Butler” - Skip Bayless says he’ll go to his grave wondering if Jimmy Butler tried to make the three pointer in Game 7 vs the Celtics

Skip Bayless explains how he will question Jimmy Butler’s shot selection in Game 7 versus the Celtics forever.

Jimmy Butler’s Game 7 three-pointer causes analyst to lose trust

Bayless points out his newfound lack of trust for the Miami star:

“Was he feuding with somebody? … It’s just hard to trust Jimmy Butler.”

Jimmy Butler has gained a lot of attention since his shot decision in Game 7. With more time on the possession clock than the game clock, Butler had the option to hold the ball and make the final play of the game.

Instead, he attempted a quick jumper from the three with almost 20 seconds left on the clock. With the miss, he gave Boston the last possession of the game, up one point on the scoreboard.

As a result of this decision, many have started criticizing Jimmy Butler. Skip Bayless has become one of his critics, as well.

The analyst has lost trust in Butler, who has previously been known for his dominant playoff performances. Jimmy spoke about the shot and explained he and his teammates thought it was a good look and that he did it with the intent of sealing the game on his own.

If his teammates are comfortable with the decision, that is really all that matters. But Skip Bayless is an analyst who is known for his far-out takes and deep criticisms. Jimmy Butler remained one of the players that Skip reported positively on, and now Butler may have put himself on the other side of that fence.

If Skip Bayless loses trust in your abilities, a lot of other people, arguably, may as well. It could mean that Bayless is going to use time on takes to criticize Jimmy, and may even provide enough logic for some to agree.

In any case, Butler averaged 27.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across this year's playoffs. The Miami lead is arguably one of the only reasons why the Heat excelled to the point in the postseason they did. For that, Jimmy should be thanked, not criticized.

The shot selection does remain questionable. With the clock in your favor, only down one in the final seconds of the game, a three-pointer could have been the icing on the cake, but the risk is arguably too high.

Butler shot 33.8% from the three-point line during this year's playoffs, which is not a bad average, but not the best either. With a 50.6% field goal percentage across his 17 postseason games, the better shot was arguably going for something closer after bleeding the clock.

But nobody knows the situation on the floor at the moment better than Jimmy for Miami. If the lethal playoff threat figured the shot was going in, his teammates being comfortable with his decision makes sense.

Skip Bayless' trust in Butler should be restored the next time we see him in the playoffs. Jimmy is not one to repeat mistakes.

