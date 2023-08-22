Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun Prediction & Game Preview - August 22, 2023 | WNBA

The Washington Mystics face a difficult challenge on Tuesday, August 22, as they are set to face the Connecticut Sun in an Eastern Conference matchup. Connecticut currently sits second in their conference, behind the New York Liberty, and has 22 wins out of their 32 games this season.
The Washington Mystics are fourth in the Eastern Conference, having won 15 of their 32 contests throughout the season. The last meeting between these two teams came on July 9, with the Sun winning 92-84.
In their last meeting, Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner both had high-scoring games for the Sun, while Tianna Hawkins made her presence felt for the Mystics, courtesy of her interior presence.
Heading into Tuesday's game, the Connecticut Sun will be looking for a similar result against the Washington Mystics as they continue to prove their credentials as a potential championship team once the playoffs begin.
Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun Prediction
The Connecticut Sun should be seen as heavy favorites heading into their contest against the Washington Mystics. Boasting one of the best records in the WNBA and having more talent on their roster, Connecticut will be expected to handle business on August 22.
The Mystics, on the other hand, will want to add another win to their record, in the hope of improving their seeding and potentially making it into the WNBA Playoffs.
Washington Mystics Roster
Connecticut Sun Roster
Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, NBCS-BOS, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.
The game will be played at the St. Elizabeth's East Entertainment and Sports Arena and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern time.
Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics: Players to watch
Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, and Tiffany Hayes will all be looking to have a big performance against the Washington Mystics. Bonner is leading the Connecticut Sun in scoring and is providing a solid presence on the glass.
While Thoms is leading the Sun in both rebounding and assists. As such, the Sun has a legitimate balance of scoring, rebounding, and playmaking to lean on.
The Washington Mystics will be looking to Natasha Cloud and Birrney Sykes to lead their team past the Sun, both players are high-scoring weapons who can provide some additional support in other areas of the floor.
Tianna Hawkins could also be an effective weapon against the sun due to her presence on the glass.
