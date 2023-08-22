Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • WNBA
  • Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun Prediction & Game Preview - August 22, 2023 | WNBA

Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun Prediction & Game Preview - August 22, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 22, 2023 10:50 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Las Vegas Aces
Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics, WNBA Preview

The Washington Mystics face a difficult challenge on Tuesday, August 22, as they are set to face the Connecticut Sun in an Eastern Conference matchup. Connecticut currently sits second in their conference, behind the New York Liberty, and has 22 wins out of their 32 games this season.

The Washington Mystics are fourth in the Eastern Conference, having won 15 of their 32 contests throughout the season. The last meeting between these two teams came on July 9, with the Sun winning 92-84.

In their last meeting, Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner both had high-scoring games for the Sun, while Tianna Hawkins made her presence felt for the Mystics, courtesy of her interior presence.

Heading into Tuesday's game, the Connecticut Sun will be looking for a similar result against the Washington Mystics as they continue to prove their credentials as a potential championship team once the playoffs begin.

Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun Prediction

The Connecticut Sun should be seen as heavy favorites heading into their contest against the Washington Mystics. Boasting one of the best records in the WNBA and having more talent on their roster, Connecticut will be expected to handle business on August 22.

The Mystics, on the other hand, will want to add another win to their record, in the hope of improving their seeding and potentially making it into the WNBA Playoffs.

Washington Mystics Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Ariel Atkins
G5-10 ft167 lbsJULY 30, 19965 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Shakira Austin
C-F6-5 ft190 lbsJULY 25, 20001 yrsMISSISSIPPI/USA
Natasha Cloud
G5-10 ft160 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19927 yrsST. JOSEPH'S (PA)/USA
Elena Delle Donne
F-G6-5 ft187 lbsSEPTEMBER 5, 19899 yrsDELAWARE/USA
Queen Egbo
F-C6-4 ft190 lbsJUNE 29, 20001 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Cyesha Goree
F6-2 ftlbsAUGUST 4, 1993RMICHIGAN/USA
Linnae Harper
G5-7 ft160 lbsJANUARY 31, 19952 yrsOHIO STATE/USA
Tianna Hawkins
F6-3 ft186 lbsMARCH 2, 19919 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Myisha Hines-Allen
F6-1 ft200 lbsMAY 30, 19965 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Li Meng
G6-0 ft198 lbsJANUARY 2, 1995RCHINA/CHINA
Brittney Sykes
G5-9 ft154 lbsFEBRUARY 7, 19946 yrsSYRACUSE/USA
Kristi Toliver
G5-7 ft130 lbsJANUARY 27, 198713 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
G5-10 ft140 lbsMAY 18, 19956 yrsMARYLAND/USA

Connecticut Sun Roster

Player and No.

Position

Natisha Hiedeman (#2)

Guard

Rebecca Allen (#9)

Guard

Tiffany Hayes (#15)

Guard

DiJonai Carrington (#21)

Guard

Leigha Brown (#32)

Guard

Tyasha Harris (#52)

Guard

Olivia Nelson-Ododa (#10)

Forward

DeWanna Bonner (#24)

Forward

Alyssa Thomas (#25)

Forward

Brionna Jones (#42)

Forward

Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, NBCS-BOS, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at the St. Elizabeth's East Entertainment and Sports Arena and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics: Players to watch

Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, and Tiffany Hayes will all be looking to have a big performance against the Washington Mystics. Bonner is leading the Connecticut Sun in scoring and is providing a solid presence on the glass.

While Thoms is leading the Sun in both rebounding and assists. As such, the Sun has a legitimate balance of scoring, rebounding, and playmaking to lean on.

The Washington Mystics will be looking to Natasha Cloud and Birrney Sykes to lead their team past the Sun, both players are high-scoring weapons who can provide some additional support in other areas of the floor.

Tianna Hawkins could also be an effective weapon against the sun due to her presence on the glass.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)

Quick Links

Edited by Deepesh Nair
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...