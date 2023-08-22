Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun Prediction & Game Preview - August 22, 2023 | WNBA

The Washington Mystics face a difficult challenge on Tuesday, August 22, as they are set to face the Connecticut Sun in an Eastern Conference matchup. Connecticut currently sits second in their conference, behind the New York Liberty, and has 22 wins out of their 32 games this season.

The Washington Mystics are fourth in the Eastern Conference, having won 15 of their 32 contests throughout the season. The last meeting between these two teams came on July 9, with the Sun winning 92-84.

In their last meeting, Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner both had high-scoring games for the Sun, while Tianna Hawkins made her presence felt for the Mystics, courtesy of her interior presence.

Heading into Tuesday's game, the Connecticut Sun will be looking for a similar result against the Washington Mystics as they continue to prove their credentials as a potential championship team once the playoffs begin.

Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun Prediction

The Connecticut Sun should be seen as heavy favorites heading into their contest against the Washington Mystics. Boasting one of the best records in the WNBA and having more talent on their roster, Connecticut will be expected to handle business on August 22.

The Mystics, on the other hand, will want to add another win to their record, in the hope of improving their seeding and potentially making it into the WNBA Playoffs.

Washington Mystics Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Ariel Atkins G 5-10 ft 167 lbs JULY 30, 1996 5 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Shakira Austin C-F 6-5 ft 190 lbs JULY 25, 2000 1 yrs MISSISSIPPI/USA Natasha Cloud G 5-10 ft 160 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1992 7 yrs ST. JOSEPH'S (PA)/USA Elena Delle Donne F-G 6-5 ft 187 lbs SEPTEMBER 5, 1989 9 yrs DELAWARE/USA Queen Egbo F-C 6-4 ft 190 lbs JUNE 29, 2000 1 yrs BAYLOR/USA Cyesha Goree F 6-2 ft lbs AUGUST 4, 1993 R MICHIGAN/USA Linnae Harper G 5-7 ft 160 lbs JANUARY 31, 1995 2 yrs OHIO STATE/USA Tianna Hawkins F 6-3 ft 186 lbs MARCH 2, 1991 9 yrs MARYLAND/USA Myisha Hines-Allen F 6-1 ft 200 lbs MAY 30, 1996 5 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Li Meng G 6-0 ft 198 lbs JANUARY 2, 1995 R CHINA/CHINA Brittney Sykes G 5-9 ft 154 lbs FEBRUARY 7, 1994 6 yrs SYRACUSE/USA Kristi Toliver G 5-7 ft 130 lbs JANUARY 27, 1987 13 yrs MARYLAND/USA Shatori Walker-Kimbrough G 5-10 ft 140 lbs MAY 18, 1995 6 yrs MARYLAND/USA

Connecticut Sun Roster

Player and No. Position Natisha Hiedeman (#2) Guard Rebecca Allen (#9) Guard Tiffany Hayes (#15) Guard DiJonai Carrington (#21) Guard Leigha Brown (#32) Guard Tyasha Harris (#52) Guard Olivia Nelson-Ododa (#10) Forward DeWanna Bonner (#24) Forward Alyssa Thomas (#25) Forward Brionna Jones (#42) Forward

Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, NBCS-BOS, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at the St. Elizabeth's East Entertainment and Sports Arena and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics: Players to watch

Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, and Tiffany Hayes will all be looking to have a big performance against the Washington Mystics. Bonner is leading the Connecticut Sun in scoring and is providing a solid presence on the glass.

While Thoms is leading the Sun in both rebounding and assists. As such, the Sun has a legitimate balance of scoring, rebounding, and playmaking to lean on.

The Washington Mystics will be looking to Natasha Cloud and Birrney Sykes to lead their team past the Sun, both players are high-scoring weapons who can provide some additional support in other areas of the floor.

Tianna Hawkins could also be an effective weapon against the sun due to her presence on the glass.

