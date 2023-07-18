Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • WNBA
  • Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever Prediction & Game Preview - July 18, 2023 | WNBA

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever Prediction & Game Preview - July 18, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 18, 2023 10:52 GMT
Mystics Sky Basketball
Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever Prediction & Game Preview - July 18, 2023 | WNBA

Entering July 18, the Indiana Fever sit bottom of the Eastern Conference, having lost 15 of their first 20 games, and are currently on an eight-game losing streak. On the other hand, the Washington Mystics have won 11 of their 19 contests so far and sit third in the Eastern Conference.

Indiana will be eager to halt their eight-game slide when they face off against Washington but will have their work cut out for them; however, they will be buoyed by Shakira Austin's absence from Washington's rotation due to a hip injury. The Mystics will also be without Elena Delle Donne (ankle) and Kristi Toliver (plantar fascitis) for the contest against Indiana.

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever WNBA: Prediction

The loss of Shakira Austin for their upcoming game will hit the Washington Mystics hard. However, Washington has enough depth to overcome their current injury list, although Elena Delle Donne will also be a big loss.

Indiana comes into the contest in perfect health, although their current form and lack of momentum don't provide much optimism. The Fever doesn't appear to be a team that should be feared right now, and given their current struggles, can't be seen as the favorite heading into any contest.

As such, the Mystics will likely secure a victory in Tuesday's game to add another win to their record.

Washington Mystics Roster

Ariel Atkins
G5-10 ft167 lbsJULY 30, 19965 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Shakira Austin
C-F6-5 ft190 lbsJULY 25, 20001 yrsMISSISSIPPI/USA
Natasha Cloud
G5-10 ft160 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19927 yrsST. JOSEPH'S (PA)/USA
Elena Delle Donne
F-G6-5 ft187 lbsSEPTEMBER 5, 19899 yrsDELAWARE/USA
Queen Egbo
F-C6-4 ft190 lbsJUNE 29, 20001 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Cyesha Goree
F6-2 ftlbsAUGUST 4, 1993RMICHIGAN/USA
Linnae Harper
G5-7 ft160 lbsJANUARY 31, 19952 yrsOHIO STATE/USA
Tianna Hawkins
F6-3 ft186 lbsMARCH 2, 19919 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Myisha Hines-Allen
F6-1 ft200 lbsMAY 30, 19965 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Li Meng
G6-0 ft198 lbsJANUARY 2, 1995RCHINA/CHINA
Brittney Sykes
G5-9 ft154 lbsFEBRUARY 7, 19946 yrsSYRACUSE/USA
Kristi Toliver
G5-7 ft130 lbsJANUARY 27, 198713 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
G5-10 ft140 lbsMAY 18, 19956 yrsMARYLAND/USA

Indiana Fever Roster

Grace Berger
G6-0 ft160 lbsJUNE 3, 1999RINDIANA/USA
Aliyah Boston
F-C6-5 ft220 lbsDECEMBER 11, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Maya Caldwell
G5-11 ft160 lbsDECEMBER 15, 19981 yrsGEORGIA/USA
Emma Cannon
F6-2 ft190 lbsJUNE 1, 19894 yrsFLORIDA SOUTHERN/USA
Lexie Hull
G6-1 ft155 lbsSEPTEMBER 13, 19991 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Kelsey Mitchell
G5-8 ft160 lbsNOVEMBER 12, 19955 yrsOHIO STATE/USA
Victaria Saxton
F6-2 ft181 lbsNOVEMBER 10, 1999RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
NaLyssa Smith
F6-4 ft185 lbsAUGUST 8, 20001 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Victoria Vivians
G6-1 ft183 lbsNOVEMBER 17, 19944 yrsMISSISSIPPI STATE/USA
Kristy Wallace
G5-11 ft157 lbsJANUARY 3, 19961 yrsBAYLOR/AUSTRALIA
Erica Wheeler
G5-7 ft143 lbsMAY 2, 19917 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Amanda Zahui B
C6-4 ft184 lbsSEPTEMBER 8, 19937 yrsMinnesota/Sweden

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBCS-DC, WNBA League Pass, FUBO

The game will be played at the St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena and is set to tip off at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: Players to watch

Natasha Cloud and Brittney Sykes will be the two primary scorers for Washington heading into their contest against Indiana. Sykes is currently averaging 13.1 points, 4/9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 45.0% from the field and 34.5% from deep. Cloud is averaging 10.9 points and 6.2 assists per game.

For the Fever, NaLyssa Smith and Kelsey Mitchell will be the go-to offensive options. Smith is currently registering 15.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per contest, while Mitchell is averaging 16.7 points per game on 40.9% shooting from the field.

The primary difference is that Washington has a sturdy defense, while Indiana has trouble stopping teams from implementing their offensive game plan at will. Indiana will need to raise their game if they want to halt their current slide; whether that happens against the Mystics will remain to be seen.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...