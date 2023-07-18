Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever Prediction & Game Preview - July 18, 2023 | WNBA

Entering July 18, the Indiana Fever sit bottom of the Eastern Conference, having lost 15 of their first 20 games, and are currently on an eight-game losing streak. On the other hand, the Washington Mystics have won 11 of their 19 contests so far and sit third in the Eastern Conference.

Indiana will be eager to halt their eight-game slide when they face off against Washington but will have their work cut out for them; however, they will be buoyed by Shakira Austin's absence from Washington's rotation due to a hip injury. The Mystics will also be without Elena Delle Donne (ankle) and Kristi Toliver (plantar fascitis) for the contest against Indiana.

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever WNBA: Prediction

The loss of Shakira Austin for their upcoming game will hit the Washington Mystics hard. However, Washington has enough depth to overcome their current injury list, although Elena Delle Donne will also be a big loss.

Indiana comes into the contest in perfect health, although their current form and lack of momentum don't provide much optimism. The Fever doesn't appear to be a team that should be feared right now, and given their current struggles, can't be seen as the favorite heading into any contest.

As such, the Mystics will likely secure a victory in Tuesday's game to add another win to their record.

Washington Mystics Roster

Ariel Atkins G 5-10 ft 167 lbs JULY 30, 1996 5 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Shakira Austin C-F 6-5 ft 190 lbs JULY 25, 2000 1 yrs MISSISSIPPI/USA Natasha Cloud G 5-10 ft 160 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1992 7 yrs ST. JOSEPH'S (PA)/USA Elena Delle Donne F-G 6-5 ft 187 lbs SEPTEMBER 5, 1989 9 yrs DELAWARE/USA Queen Egbo F-C 6-4 ft 190 lbs JUNE 29, 2000 1 yrs BAYLOR/USA Cyesha Goree F 6-2 ft lbs AUGUST 4, 1993 R MICHIGAN/USA Linnae Harper G 5-7 ft 160 lbs JANUARY 31, 1995 2 yrs OHIO STATE/USA Tianna Hawkins F 6-3 ft 186 lbs MARCH 2, 1991 9 yrs MARYLAND/USA Myisha Hines-Allen F 6-1 ft 200 lbs MAY 30, 1996 5 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Li Meng G 6-0 ft 198 lbs JANUARY 2, 1995 R CHINA/CHINA Brittney Sykes G 5-9 ft 154 lbs FEBRUARY 7, 1994 6 yrs SYRACUSE/USA Kristi Toliver G 5-7 ft 130 lbs JANUARY 27, 1987 13 yrs MARYLAND/USA Shatori Walker-Kimbrough G 5-10 ft 140 lbs MAY 18, 1995 6 yrs MARYLAND/USA

Indiana Fever Roster

Grace Berger G 6-0 ft 160 lbs JUNE 3, 1999 R INDIANA/USA Aliyah Boston F-C 6-5 ft 220 lbs DECEMBER 11, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Maya Caldwell G 5-11 ft 160 lbs DECEMBER 15, 1998 1 yrs GEORGIA/USA Emma Cannon F 6-2 ft 190 lbs JUNE 1, 1989 4 yrs FLORIDA SOUTHERN/USA Lexie Hull G 6-1 ft 155 lbs SEPTEMBER 13, 1999 1 yrs STANFORD/USA Kelsey Mitchell G 5-8 ft 160 lbs NOVEMBER 12, 1995 5 yrs OHIO STATE/USA Victaria Saxton F 6-2 ft 181 lbs NOVEMBER 10, 1999 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA NaLyssa Smith F 6-4 ft 185 lbs AUGUST 8, 2000 1 yrs BAYLOR/USA Victoria Vivians G 6-1 ft 183 lbs NOVEMBER 17, 1994 4 yrs MISSISSIPPI STATE/USA Kristy Wallace G 5-11 ft 157 lbs JANUARY 3, 1996 1 yrs BAYLOR/AUSTRALIA Erica Wheeler G 5-7 ft 143 lbs MAY 2, 1991 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Amanda Zahui B C 6-4 ft 184 lbs SEPTEMBER 8, 1993 7 yrs Minnesota/Sweden

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBCS-DC, WNBA League Pass, FUBO

The game will be played at the St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena and is set to tip off at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: Players to watch

Natasha Cloud and Brittney Sykes will be the two primary scorers for Washington heading into their contest against Indiana. Sykes is currently averaging 13.1 points, 4/9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 45.0% from the field and 34.5% from deep. Cloud is averaging 10.9 points and 6.2 assists per game.

For the Fever, NaLyssa Smith and Kelsey Mitchell will be the go-to offensive options. Smith is currently registering 15.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per contest, while Mitchell is averaging 16.7 points per game on 40.9% shooting from the field.

The primary difference is that Washington has a sturdy defense, while Indiana has trouble stopping teams from implementing their offensive game plan at will. Indiana will need to raise their game if they want to halt their current slide; whether that happens against the Mystics will remain to be seen.

