Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever Prediction & Game Preview - July 18, 2023 | WNBA

Entering July 18, the Indiana Fever sit bottom of the Eastern Conference, having lost 15 of their first 20 games, and are currently on an eight-game losing streak. On the other hand, the Washington Mystics have won 11 of their 19 contests so far and sit third in the Eastern Conference.
Indiana will be eager to halt their eight-game slide when they face off against Washington but will have their work cut out for them; however, they will be buoyed by Shakira Austin's absence from Washington's rotation due to a hip injury. The Mystics will also be without Elena Delle Donne (ankle) and Kristi Toliver (plantar fascitis) for the contest against Indiana.
Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever WNBA: Prediction
The loss of Shakira Austin for their upcoming game will hit the Washington Mystics hard. However, Washington has enough depth to overcome their current injury list, although Elena Delle Donne will also be a big loss.
Indiana comes into the contest in perfect health, although their current form and lack of momentum don't provide much optimism. The Fever doesn't appear to be a team that should be feared right now, and given their current struggles, can't be seen as the favorite heading into any contest.
As such, the Mystics will likely secure a victory in Tuesday's game to add another win to their record.
Washington Mystics Roster
Indiana Fever Roster
Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on NBCS-DC, WNBA League Pass, FUBO
The game will be played at the St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena and is set to tip off at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: Players to watch
Natasha Cloud and Brittney Sykes will be the two primary scorers for Washington heading into their contest against Indiana. Sykes is currently averaging 13.1 points, 4/9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 45.0% from the field and 34.5% from deep. Cloud is averaging 10.9 points and 6.2 assists per game.
For the Fever, NaLyssa Smith and Kelsey Mitchell will be the go-to offensive options. Smith is currently registering 15.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per contest, while Mitchell is averaging 16.7 points per game on 40.9% shooting from the field.
The primary difference is that Washington has a sturdy defense, while Indiana has trouble stopping teams from implementing their offensive game plan at will. Indiana will need to raise their game if they want to halt their current slide; whether that happens against the Mystics will remain to be seen.
