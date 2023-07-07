Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever Prediction & Game Preview - July 7, 2023 | WNBA

The Washington Mystics host the Indiana Fever on Friday. The game tips off at 7 pm ET and airs on ION and is the first of a four-game slate in the WNBA on Friday.

The game will count towards the Commisioner’s Cup standings. However, both teams have already been eliminated from contention for the final from the Eastern Conference.

It should be a tight matchup between the two teams. Let’s take a look at how the game could break down and the gambling odds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

espnW @espnW ‍



@De11eDonne | @WashMystics Elena Delle Donne so nice with it Elena Delle Donne so nice with it 😮‍💨 @De11eDonne | @WashMystics https://t.co/TUYqhJCN5G

Game Preview

The Fever (5-12) are looking to stop a five-game losing streak, while the Mystics (9-7) have lost three of their last four. Both teams will try to bounce back with a win on Friday.

Washington has won three in a row at home. They're 5-5 against conference foes this season, while Indiana is 3-6 against the East this season.

The Fever dominated the first meeting between the teams on June 13, 87-66. Indiana shot 47 percent from the field that night. The Mystics, meanwhile, had a horrible shooting performance, hitting just 33.3 percent of their field goals.

Washington will try to have a much better night to pick up the win. They will also need to do a better job of defending Aliyah Boston, who had 23 points and 14 rebounds in the first matchup between the teams.

Indiana is the healthier team with no one listed on their injury report. Washington will be without Shakira Austin (hip) and Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis). Washington is holding opponents to 77.3 points per game in their last ten outings. They have the much better defense in this matchup. If they can hold Indiana to less than 80, they should come out on top.

Washington has struggled to score in the paint this season and is last in the East in points in the paint with 29.8 ppg.

Game Odds

Spread: Washington Mystics (-4)

Total (O/U): 160

Moneyline: Indiana Fever (+145) vs Washington Mystics (-170)

Game Prediction

The Mystics defense should be enough for the team to pick up the win. They need to limit Boston’s inside presence and stifle the Fever offense, though.

Washington’s Elena Delle Donne should have her usual productive game to lead the Mystics. She's shooting 50.0 percent from the field and averaging 19.5 ppg.

Delle Donne and Co. should win this one easily, so Fever's losing streak is set to continue.

Washington 81-67 Indiana

Poll : 0 votes