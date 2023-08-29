Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction & Game Preview - August 29, 2023 | WNBA

On Tuesday, August 29, the Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx go toe-to-toe in a WNBA contest between the third-seeded teams in the Eastern and Western conferences respectively.

Both Washington and Minnesota have a similar record on the season, with the Lynx having won a game mor. However, it will be Washington who head into the contest off a victory, while the Lynx will look to pick themselves up following a loss in their last outing.

In the last meeting, the Lynx beat Washington 97-92. As such, Minnesota will feel confident of producing a repeat performance against their Eastern Conference counterparts. However, Washington is more than capable of securing a win and will be out to even the score.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction

Vegas has the Lynx as marginal favorites heading into their August 29 game against the Mystics.

Minnesota also has a favorable road record this season, winning 10 of their 17 road games, which could be a swing factor in the upcoming contest, considering that the game is in Washington.

The Mystics do have a strong home record, though, winning 11 of their 18 games. As such, both teams will be evenly matched and have a track record of success heading into their upcoming contest against each other.

Washington Mystics Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Ariel Atkins G 5-10 ft 167 lbs JULY 30, 1996 5 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Shakira Austin C-F 6-5 ft 190 lbs JULY 25, 2000 1 yrs MISSISSIPPI/USA Natasha Cloud G 5-10 ft 160 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1992 7 yrs ST. JOSEPH'S (PA)/USA Elena Delle Donne F-G 6-5 ft 187 lbs SEPTEMBER 5, 1989 9 yrs DELAWARE/USA Queen Egbo F-C 6-4 ft 190 lbs JUNE 29, 2000 1 yrs BAYLOR/USA Cyesha Goree F 6-2 ft lbs AUGUST 4, 1993 R MICHIGAN/USA Linnae Harper G 5-7 ft 160 lbs JANUARY 31, 1995 2 yrs OHIO STATE/USA Tianna Hawkins F 6-3 ft 186 lbs MARCH 2, 1991 9 yrs MARYLAND/USA Myisha Hines-Allen F 6-1 ft 200 lbs MAY 30, 1996 5 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Li Meng G 6-0 ft 198 lbs JANUARY 2, 1995 R CHINA/CHINA Brittney Sykes G 5-9 ft 154 lbs FEBRUARY 7, 1994 6 yrs SYRACUSE/USA Kristi Toliver G 5-7 ft 130 lbs JANUARY 27, 1987 13 yrs MARYLAND/USA Shatori Walker-Kimbrough G 5-10 ft 140 lbs MAY 18, 1995 6 yrs MARYLAND/USA

Minnesota Lynx Roster

Player and No. Position Diamond Miller (#1) Guard Lindsay Allen (#2) Guard Kayana Taylor (#4) Guard Rachel Banham (#15) Guard Kayla McBride (#21) Guard Tiffany Mitchell (#25) Guard Aerial Powers (#3) Forward Bridget Carleton (#6) Forward Jessica Shepard (#10) Forward Natalie Achonwa (#11) Forward Dorka Juhasz (#14) Forward Emily Engstler (#22) Forward Napheesa Collier (#24) Forward Nikolina Milic (#31) Forward

Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, FUBO and the WNBA League Pass. The game will be played at the St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx: Players to watch

Diamond Miller has been impressive throughout her rookie season for the Lynx and will look to build on her 18-point, 9-rebound performance in her last game.

Aerial Powers and Napheesa Collier will be the other two primary weapons available to Minnesota, while Jessica Shepard could also have a big impact.

For the Mystics, Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins and Brittney Sykes are coming off impressive performances in their last game. Natasha Cloud's playmaking (she leads the team with 5.8 dimes per game) could also be huge for the Mystics as they look to break down Minnesota's defense.

Tianna Hawkins' rebounding ability could be a significant swing factor for the Mystics as they look to control the tempo of the game and limit second-chance opportunities.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)