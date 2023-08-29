Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • WNBA
  • Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction & Game Preview - August 29, 2023 | WNBA

Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction & Game Preview - August 29, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 29, 2023 10:40 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Washington Mystics
The Washington Mystics face the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, August 29, the Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx go toe-to-toe in a WNBA contest between the third-seeded teams in the Eastern and Western conferences respectively.

Both Washington and Minnesota have a similar record on the season, with the Lynx having won a game mor. However, it will be Washington who head into the contest off a victory, while the Lynx will look to pick themselves up following a loss in their last outing.

In the last meeting, the Lynx beat Washington 97-92. As such, Minnesota will feel confident of producing a repeat performance against their Eastern Conference counterparts. However, Washington is more than capable of securing a win and will be out to even the score.

Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction

Vegas has the Lynx as marginal favorites heading into their August 29 game against the Mystics.

Minnesota also has a favorable road record this season, winning 10 of their 17 road games, which could be a swing factor in the upcoming contest, considering that the game is in Washington.

The Mystics do have a strong home record, though, winning 11 of their 18 games. As such, both teams will be evenly matched and have a track record of success heading into their upcoming contest against each other.

Washington Mystics Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Ariel Atkins
G5-10 ft167 lbsJULY 30, 19965 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Shakira Austin
C-F6-5 ft190 lbsJULY 25, 20001 yrsMISSISSIPPI/USA
Natasha Cloud
G5-10 ft160 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19927 yrsST. JOSEPH'S (PA)/USA
Elena Delle Donne
F-G6-5 ft187 lbsSEPTEMBER 5, 19899 yrsDELAWARE/USA
Queen Egbo
F-C6-4 ft190 lbsJUNE 29, 20001 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Cyesha Goree
F6-2 ftlbsAUGUST 4, 1993RMICHIGAN/USA
Linnae Harper
G5-7 ft160 lbsJANUARY 31, 19952 yrsOHIO STATE/USA
Tianna Hawkins
F6-3 ft186 lbsMARCH 2, 19919 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Myisha Hines-Allen
F6-1 ft200 lbsMAY 30, 19965 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Li Meng
G6-0 ft198 lbsJANUARY 2, 1995RCHINA/CHINA
Brittney Sykes
G5-9 ft154 lbsFEBRUARY 7, 19946 yrsSYRACUSE/USA
Kristi Toliver
G5-7 ft130 lbsJANUARY 27, 198713 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
G5-10 ft140 lbsMAY 18, 19956 yrsMARYLAND/USA

Minnesota Lynx Roster

Player and No.

Position

Diamond Miller (#1)

Guard

Lindsay Allen (#2)

Guard

Kayana Taylor (#4)

Guard

Rachel Banham (#15)

Guard

Kayla McBride (#21)

Guard

Tiffany Mitchell (#25)

Guard

Aerial Powers (#3)

Forward

Bridget Carleton (#6)

Forward

Jessica Shepard (#10)

Forward

Natalie Achonwa (#11)

Forward

Dorka Juhasz (#14)

Forward

Emily Engstler (#22)

Forward

Napheesa Collier (#24)

Forward

Nikolina Milic (#31)

Forward

Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, FUBO and the WNBA League Pass. The game will be played at the St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx: Players to watch

Diamond Miller has been impressive throughout her rookie season for the Lynx and will look to build on her 18-point, 9-rebound performance in her last game.

Aerial Powers and Napheesa Collier will be the other two primary weapons available to Minnesota, while Jessica Shepard could also have a big impact.

For the Mystics, Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins and Brittney Sykes are coming off impressive performances in their last game. Natasha Cloud's playmaking (she leads the team with 5.8 dimes per game) could also be huge for the Mystics as they look to break down Minnesota's defense.

Tianna Hawkins' rebounding ability could be a significant swing factor for the Mystics as they look to control the tempo of the game and limit second-chance opportunities.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...