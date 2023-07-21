Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty Prediction & Game Preview - July 21, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 21, 2023 10:43 GMT
Dallas Wings v New York Liberty
WNBA Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty

On July 21, the Washington Mystics face off against the New York Liberty in an Eastern Conference battle. The Liberty sit atop their conference, winning 14 of their first 19 games, while the Mystics are fourth with 11 wins in 20 outings.

Both teams will enter the contest on the back of a loss and will look to right the ship. Considering the strong start to the season New York has had, they will likely be confident of setting the tone and controlling the pace throughout the night.

Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty WNBA: Prediction

While both teams have their strengths, the New York Liberty will enter the contest as the clear favorites.

Having only dropped five games all season, New York is among the genuine contenders in the WNBA and will likely play with an aggression Washington could find difficult to match.

Brittney Sykes could be a significant weapon for the Washington Mystics. How she fares against New York's defense could have a legitimate impact on the outcome of the game.

Washington Mystics Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Ariel Atkins
G5-10 ft167 lbsJULY 30, 19965 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Shakira Austin
C-F6-5 ft190 lbsJULY 25, 20001 yrsMISSISSIPPI/USA
Natasha Cloud
G5-10 ft160 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19927 yrsST. JOSEPH'S (PA)/USA
Elena Delle Donne
F-G6-5 ft187 lbsSEPTEMBER 5, 19899 yrsDELAWARE/USA
Queen Egbo
F-C6-4 ft190 lbsJUNE 29, 20001 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Cyesha Goree
F6-2 ftlbsAUGUST 4, 1993RMICHIGAN/USA
Linnae Harper
G5-7 ft160 lbsJANUARY 31, 19952 yrsOHIO STATE/USA
Tianna Hawkins
F6-3 ft186 lbsMARCH 2, 19919 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Myisha Hines-Allen
F6-1 ft200 lbsMAY 30, 19965 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Li Meng
G6-0 ft198 lbsJANUARY 2, 1995RCHINA/CHINA
Brittney Sykes
G5-9 ft154 lbsFEBRUARY 7, 19946 yrsSYRACUSE/USA
Kristi Toliver
G5-7 ft130 lbsJANUARY 27, 198713 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
G5-10 ft140 lbsMAY 18, 19956 yrsMARYLAND/USA

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Stefanie Dolson
C6-5 ft235 lbsJANUARY 8, 19929 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Sabrina Ionescu
G5-11 ft165 lbsDECEMBER 6, 19973 yrsOREGON/USA
Marine Johannès
G5-10 ft134 lbsJANUARY 21, 19952 yrsFRANCE/FRANCE
Jonquel Jones
F6-6 ft215 lbsJANUARY 5, 19946 yrsGEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS
Betnijah Laney
G-F6-0 ft166 lbsOCTOBER 29, 19937 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Epiphanny Prince
G5-9 ft179 lbsJANUARY 11, 198813 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Nyara Sabally
F6-5 ft204 lbsFEBRUARY 26, 2000ROREGON/GERMANY
Breanna Stewart
F6-4 ft170 lbsAUGUST 27, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Kayla Thornton
F6-1 ft190 lbsOCTOBER 20, 19927 yrsTEXAS-EL PASO/USA
Courtney Vandersloot
G5-8 ft137 lbsFEBRUARY 8, 198912 yrsGONZAGA/USA
Jocelyn Willoughby
F-G6-0 ft180 lbsMARCH 25, 19982 yrsVIRGINIA/USA
Han Xu
C6-11 ft203 lbsOCTOBER 31, 19992 yrsCHINA/CHINA

Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ION, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty: Players to watch

Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones are the three-headed monster that the New York Liberty like to deploy.

All three players are offensively gifted, while Stewart is among the best two-way talents in the WNBA, blending her offensive with some stern defense. Ionescu will look to ensure that the Liberty are respected from beyond the perimeter.

New York's impressive offensive and defensive talent should give them a genuine edge against the Mystics - a contest USA Today believes holds an 81% chance of a New York win

For the Mystics, Natasha Cloud, Tianna Hawkins and Brittney Sykes will be the trio tasked with earning the Washington Mystics a surprise victory. Cloud ended her last outing with 19 points, while Hawkins flirted with a double-double, dropping 13 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

If both players provide a similar level of production while the Mystics improve their defensive execution, they will put themselves in position to contend for another victory on their record.

