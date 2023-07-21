Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty Prediction & Game Preview - July 21, 2023 | WNBA

On July 21, the Washington Mystics face off against the New York Liberty in an Eastern Conference battle. The Liberty sit atop their conference, winning 14 of their first 19 games, while the Mystics are fourth with 11 wins in 20 outings.

Both teams will enter the contest on the back of a loss and will look to right the ship. Considering the strong start to the season New York has had, they will likely be confident of setting the tone and controlling the pace throughout the night.

Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty WNBA: Prediction

While both teams have their strengths, the New York Liberty will enter the contest as the clear favorites.

Having only dropped five games all season, New York is among the genuine contenders in the WNBA and will likely play with an aggression Washington could find difficult to match.

Brittney Sykes could be a significant weapon for the Washington Mystics. How she fares against New York's defense could have a legitimate impact on the outcome of the game.

Washington Mystics Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Ariel Atkins G 5-10 ft 167 lbs JULY 30, 1996 5 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Shakira Austin C-F 6-5 ft 190 lbs JULY 25, 2000 1 yrs MISSISSIPPI/USA Natasha Cloud G 5-10 ft 160 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1992 7 yrs ST. JOSEPH'S (PA)/USA Elena Delle Donne F-G 6-5 ft 187 lbs SEPTEMBER 5, 1989 9 yrs DELAWARE/USA Queen Egbo F-C 6-4 ft 190 lbs JUNE 29, 2000 1 yrs BAYLOR/USA Cyesha Goree F 6-2 ft lbs AUGUST 4, 1993 R MICHIGAN/USA Linnae Harper G 5-7 ft 160 lbs JANUARY 31, 1995 2 yrs OHIO STATE/USA Tianna Hawkins F 6-3 ft 186 lbs MARCH 2, 1991 9 yrs MARYLAND/USA Myisha Hines-Allen F 6-1 ft 200 lbs MAY 30, 1996 5 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Li Meng G 6-0 ft 198 lbs JANUARY 2, 1995 R CHINA/CHINA Brittney Sykes G 5-9 ft 154 lbs FEBRUARY 7, 1994 6 yrs SYRACUSE/USA Kristi Toliver G 5-7 ft 130 lbs JANUARY 27, 1987 13 yrs MARYLAND/USA Shatori Walker-Kimbrough G 5-10 ft 140 lbs MAY 18, 1995 6 yrs MARYLAND/USA

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Stefanie Dolson C 6-5 ft 235 lbs JANUARY 8, 1992 9 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 ft 165 lbs DECEMBER 6, 1997 3 yrs OREGON/USA Marine Johannès G 5-10 ft 134 lbs JANUARY 21, 1995 2 yrs FRANCE/FRANCE Jonquel Jones F 6-6 ft 215 lbs JANUARY 5, 1994 6 yrs GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS Betnijah Laney G-F 6-0 ft 166 lbs OCTOBER 29, 1993 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Epiphanny Prince G 5-9 ft 179 lbs JANUARY 11, 1988 13 yrs RUTGERS/USA Nyara Sabally F 6-5 ft 204 lbs FEBRUARY 26, 2000 R OREGON/GERMANY Breanna Stewart F 6-4 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 27, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Kayla Thornton F 6-1 ft 190 lbs OCTOBER 20, 1992 7 yrs TEXAS-EL PASO/USA Courtney Vandersloot G 5-8 ft 137 lbs FEBRUARY 8, 1989 12 yrs GONZAGA/USA Jocelyn Willoughby F-G 6-0 ft 180 lbs MARCH 25, 1998 2 yrs VIRGINIA/USA Han Xu C 6-11 ft 203 lbs OCTOBER 31, 1999 2 yrs CHINA/CHINA

Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ION, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty: Players to watch

Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones are the three-headed monster that the New York Liberty like to deploy.

All three players are offensively gifted, while Stewart is among the best two-way talents in the WNBA, blending her offensive with some stern defense. Ionescu will look to ensure that the Liberty are respected from beyond the perimeter.

New York's impressive offensive and defensive talent should give them a genuine edge against the Mystics - a contest USA Today believes holds an 81% chance of a New York win

For the Mystics, Natasha Cloud, Tianna Hawkins and Brittney Sykes will be the trio tasked with earning the Washington Mystics a surprise victory. Cloud ended her last outing with 19 points, while Hawkins flirted with a double-double, dropping 13 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

If both players provide a similar level of production while the Mystics improve their defensive execution, they will put themselves in position to contend for another victory on their record.

