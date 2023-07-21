Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty Prediction & Game Preview - July 21, 2023 | WNBA

On July 21, the Washington Mystics face off against the New York Liberty in an Eastern Conference battle. The Liberty sit atop their conference, winning 14 of their first 19 games, while the Mystics are fourth with 11 wins in 20 outings.
Both teams will enter the contest on the back of a loss and will look to right the ship. Considering the strong start to the season New York has had, they will likely be confident of setting the tone and controlling the pace throughout the night.
Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty WNBA: Prediction
While both teams have their strengths, the New York Liberty will enter the contest as the clear favorites.
Having only dropped five games all season, New York is among the genuine contenders in the WNBA and will likely play with an aggression Washington could find difficult to match.
Brittney Sykes could be a significant weapon for the Washington Mystics. How she fares against New York's defense could have a legitimate impact on the outcome of the game.
Washington Mystics Roster
New York Liberty Roster
Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ION, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty: Players to watch
Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones are the three-headed monster that the New York Liberty like to deploy.
All three players are offensively gifted, while Stewart is among the best two-way talents in the WNBA, blending her offensive with some stern defense. Ionescu will look to ensure that the Liberty are respected from beyond the perimeter.
New York's impressive offensive and defensive talent should give them a genuine edge against the Mystics - a contest USA Today believes holds an 81% chance of a New York win
For the Mystics, Natasha Cloud, Tianna Hawkins and Brittney Sykes will be the trio tasked with earning the Washington Mystics a surprise victory. Cloud ended her last outing with 19 points, while Hawkins flirted with a double-double, dropping 13 points and grabbing nine rebounds.
If both players provide a similar level of production while the Mystics improve their defensive execution, they will put themselves in position to contend for another victory on their record.
