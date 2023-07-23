Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - July 23, 2023 | WNBA

On Sunday, July 23, the Washington Mystics and Phoenix Mercury will go toe-to-toe in a cross-conference matchup. Neither franchise has enjoyed a good season this year, with Washington sitting fourth in the East and Phoenix residing fifth in the West.
However, the Mystics have won almost double the amount of games to the Mercury, with 11 wins versus Phoenix's 6. While the Mercury is out of the playoff picture, the Mystics are one win streak away from crashing the party. As such, we should expect Washington to come into Sunday's looking to dominate from the opening tip.
Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury: Prediction
It's hard to look past the Mystics in their upcoming game against the Mercury. While Phoenix is on a two-game win streak, they've struggled all season and boast a .286 win percentage after 21 games. As such, the Mystics will likely feel like Sunday's game is a chance for them to halt their two-game slide and get back into the win column.
At this point, the Mercury are playing for pride in the WNBA. While that could be a genuine motivating factor, it shouldn't be enough to see them overcome a Washington team that is looking to crack the top three in their conference and earn a postseason opportunity.
Washington Mystics Roster
Phoenix Mercury Roster
Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on CBS, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.
The game will be played at the Climate Pledge Arena and is set to tip off at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.
Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch
The Mystics will lean on the offensive production of Natasha Cloud and Brittney Sykes to help lead them past the Mercury. Both Cloud and Sykes are averaging double-digits in points per game, with the latter dropping 17 points per contest throughout the WNBA season.
On the other side of the court, Brittney Griner is having herself an impressive season and will likely be the most gifted offensive player in the game. However, the Mercury doesn't have the required depth to be a genuine threat against the Mystics.
It's worth noting that the Mystics will be missing four of their primary rotation players. Shakira Austin, Elena Delle Donne, Kristi Toliver, and Ariel Atkins are all set to miss the contest through injury. While the Mercury will be without Skylar Diggins-Smith due to personal reasons and Diana Taurasi due to a quad injury.
