Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - July 23, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 23, 2023 10:30 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Washington Mystics
On Sunday, July 23, the Washington Mystics and Phoenix Mercury will go toe-to-toe in a cross-conference matchup. Neither franchise has enjoyed a good season this year, with Washington sitting fourth in the East and Phoenix residing fifth in the West.

However, the Mystics have won almost double the amount of games to the Mercury, with 11 wins versus Phoenix's 6. While the Mercury is out of the playoff picture, the Mystics are one win streak away from crashing the party. As such, we should expect Washington to come into Sunday's looking to dominate from the opening tip.

Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury: Prediction

It's hard to look past the Mystics in their upcoming game against the Mercury. While Phoenix is on a two-game win streak, they've struggled all season and boast a .286 win percentage after 21 games. As such, the Mystics will likely feel like Sunday's game is a chance for them to halt their two-game slide and get back into the win column.

At this point, the Mercury are playing for pride in the WNBA. While that could be a genuine motivating factor, it shouldn't be enough to see them overcome a Washington team that is looking to crack the top three in their conference and earn a postseason opportunity.

Washington Mystics Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Ariel Atkins
G5-10 ft167 lbsJULY 30, 19965 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Shakira Austin
C-F6-5 ft190 lbsJULY 25, 20001 yrsMISSISSIPPI/USA
Natasha Cloud
G5-10 ft160 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19927 yrsST. JOSEPH'S (PA)/USA
Elena Delle Donne
F-G6-5 ft187 lbsSEPTEMBER 5, 19899 yrsDELAWARE/USA
Queen Egbo
F-C6-4 ft190 lbsJUNE 29, 20001 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Cyesha Goree
F6-2 ftlbsAUGUST 4, 1993RMICHIGAN/USA
Linnae Harper
G5-7 ft160 lbsJANUARY 31, 19952 yrsOHIO STATE/USA
Tianna Hawkins
F6-3 ft186 lbsMARCH 2, 19919 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Myisha Hines-Allen
F6-1 ft200 lbsMAY 30, 19965 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Li Meng
G6-0 ft198 lbsJANUARY 2, 1995RCHINA/CHINA
Abby Meyers
G6-0 ft154 lbsJULY 14, 1999RMARYLAND/USA
Brittney Sykes
G5-9 ft154 lbsFEBRUARY 7, 19946 yrsSYRACUSE/USA
Kristi Toliver
G5-7 ft130 lbsJANUARY 27, 198713 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
G5-10 ft140 lbsMAY 18, 19956 yrs

Phoenix Mercury Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Sophie Cunningham
G6-1 ft170 lbsAUGUST 16, 19964 yrsMISSOURI/USA
Skylar Diggins-Smith
G5-9 ft145 lbsAUGUST 2, 19909 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Liz Dixon
F6-5 ft195 lbsSEPTEMBER 29, 2000RLOUISVILLE/USA
Brittney Griner
C6-9 ft205 lbsOCTOBER 18, 19909 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Megan Gustafson
C6-3 ft195 lbsDECEMBER 13, 19964 yrsIOWA/USA
Moriah Jefferson
G5-6 ft130 lbsMARCH 8, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Michaela Onyenwere
F6-0 ft178 lbsAUGUST 10, 19992 yrsUCLA/USA
Shey Peddy
G5-7 ft145 lbsOCTOBER 28, 19884 yrsTEMPLE/USA
Kadi Sissoko
F6-2 ft165 lbsJANUARY 25, 1999RSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA
Sug Sutton
G5-8 ft140 lbsDECEMBER 17, 19981 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Diana Taurasi
G6-0 ft163 lbsJUNE 11, 198218 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Brianna Turner
F6-3 ft170 lbsJULY 5, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on CBS, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Climate Pledge Arena and is set to tip off at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch

The Mystics will lean on the offensive production of Natasha Cloud and Brittney Sykes to help lead them past the Mercury. Both Cloud and Sykes are averaging double-digits in points per game, with the latter dropping 17 points per contest throughout the WNBA season.

On the other side of the court, Brittney Griner is having herself an impressive season and will likely be the most gifted offensive player in the game. However, the Mercury doesn't have the required depth to be a genuine threat against the Mystics.

It's worth noting that the Mystics will be missing four of their primary rotation players. Shakira Austin, Elena Delle Donne, Kristi Toliver, and Ariel Atkins are all set to miss the contest through injury. While the Mercury will be without Skylar Diggins-Smith due to personal reasons and Diana Taurasi due to a quad injury.

Edited by John Maxwell
