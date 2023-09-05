Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury prediction & game preview - September 5, 2023 | WNBA

The WNBA is coming down to an exciting end as the playoffs near. The Phoenix Mercury hosts the Washington Mystics in one of the games on the loaded WNBA slate on Tuesday.

The Mercury are already eliminated from playoff contention. On the other hand, the Mystics are attempting to clinch a playoff spot. They currently sit seventh in the WNBA standings.

They are in playoff contention for now and have the same record 17-20, as the sixth-seed Atlanta Dream. The Mystics are also 2 games up on ninth place Chicago Sky and 2.5 games above eighth place LA Sparks.

The game tips off at 10 p.m. ET from the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

WNBA Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury Game Preview

The Mystics are coming off a rough week as they dropped two of three. Even worse, veteran guard Kristi Toliver suffered a knee injury and could be unavailable for a lengthy time. She has struggled to stay on the floor this season but the Mystics were hoping for her healthy return in the playoffs.

Washington needs this win to keep up their security in the playoff field. They cannot afford to drop a game to the last place Mercury who have nothing to play for.

Starting players Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin missed Sunday’s game with injuries. Their status will be key to this one.

It will be the first time Phoenix Mercury will miss the playoffs since 2012. A sad ending to another season with WNBA legends Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. They will try to go out with a victory to boost morale after a brutal season.

Phoenix has lost eight games in a row. Moriah Jefferson will try to carry the squad after scoring 32 points in their last game in a loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Mystics lead the season series 2-1. All three games have been blowouts. Both teams have struggled to slow down opponents as of late. They have both allowed more than 83 points per game in their previous ten outings.

Game Odds

Spread: Washington Mystics (-7)

Total (O/U): 155

Moneyline: Washington Mystics (-298) vs. Phoenix Mercury (+240)

Game Prediction

The Mystics should be able to pull out an easy win despite the long road trip and losing Toliver. They are simply better than the injury-plagued and bruised Mercury team.

Washington’s defense should have a bounce-back performance against the struggling Mercury. The defensive clamps will allow Washington’s offense enough chances to get the much-needed win for the playoff race.

Washington Mystics 80 - Phoenix Mercury 69

