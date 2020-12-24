Washington Wizards 107-113 Philadelphia 76ers: Twitter reacts as Joel Embiid takes over to steal the game l NBA Regular Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, and the game was incredibly close. Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal kept the Wizards in the lead for most of the game, before their opposition took the game away from them in the fourth quarter. This was certainly an incredible start to NBA Regular Season 2020-21 for both franchises.

This was one of the most intense games so far, and the NBA community has responded to it in kind on Twitter. Here are their reactions.

Joel Embiid leads the Philadelphia 76ers to victory, despite Bradley Beal dominating for the Washington Wizards

This game kept fans of both the Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers at the edge of their seats. Both teams were incredibly impressive, and either team could have stolen the win.

Russell Westbrook has a 13 point - 14 assist - 10 rebound triple-double thru 3 vs. 76ers in his Wizards debut. — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) December 24, 2020

76ers haven’t scored in the first 4 minutes of the quarter vs the Wizards... the Wizards... of Washington — Kevin Walsh Jr. (@TheKevinWalsh) December 24, 2020

I started watching 76ers vs Wizards the 3rd Qtr. Commentator really said the 76ers are like duck tape you get on your finger and you can’t shake it off — Like candy (@she_sweeet) December 24, 2020

The Wizards are playing defense! The kids are scared of Russell lol 😂 https://t.co/Lax51ZIw1e — Prashant (@busybee) December 24, 2020

As mentioned before, Bradley Beal absolutely dominated for the Washington Wizards during this game. He scored 31 points on an impressive 50% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range.

While Russell Westbrook was at the top of his game when it came to defense and playmaking, his scoring efficiency should have been better in this game.

Allowing points in the paint is still a major issue. #Wizards — Jeff Kravitz 🎅 (@Kravitz76) December 24, 2020

#Wizards have looked good tonight. Just what I expected added @russwest44 to the mix. Pushes the ball and has gotten everyone involved. Defensively they look like much improved from last year. Only one game I know but much improved. #WizSixers — 🏀🏈⚾️🏒 (@Lakers_Kobe2020) December 24, 2020

I watch a fair amount of basketball and that ain’t Mike Scott playing for the 76ers. Shrunk 2 inches, different hair, darker complexion, runs different. I’m sorry, that is not the same man as the last few years. — Nathan (@NateMuzika) December 24, 2020

Watching this 76ers vs Wizards game, and u really can’t believe we did not draft Deni. Like dude a mix of Danilo Gallinari with a dash of Peja Stojakovic and we passed on him smh — Jordan-O (@TizzleTime) December 24, 2020

After dominating for the majority of the first half, the Philadelphia 76ers couldn't seem to find their feet in the third quarter, prompting many fans to believe that they would let this game slip away. However, early in the fourth quarter, Joel Embiid started to take over, making the toughest of shots and giving his team momentum.

The rest of the Philadelphia 76ers' roster fought back hard from that moment on, grabbing the victory late on in the quarter.

Wizards 76ers game >>> — Bobby Axelrod (@D_Mac_City) December 24, 2020

Do ppl REALLY THINK THE WIZARDS ..... aren’t making the playoffs? — 👨🏾‍💻 (@PrimeCut32) December 24, 2020

Wizards lookin good — 21 (@Watkins21__) December 24, 2020

“These refs suck” — Shake Milton Believer Paul (@windowtothepaul) December 24, 2020

Overall, this was an incredible game filled with positives for both teams. For the Washington Wizards, it proves that Russell Westbrook was the right player to bring in.

He may not have had the most efficient night, but the fact is that the franchise's offense runs far more smoothly when he is on the floor. And if the Washington Wizards improve throughout the season like many hope, this franchise could make the NBA Playoffs this season.

For the Philadelphia 76ers, this game proved that the team's system works. Ben Simmons and Embiid can, in fact, function as a lethal tandem with shooters around them. Given how well the shooters worked with the duo, many will have their eyes on the franchise throughout the season.

