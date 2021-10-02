Washington Wizards 2021-22 NBA season preview: Roster moves, starting lineup projection, and training camp stories to follow

The Washington Wizards are facing several dilemmas ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 season. Just a year after reaching the playoffs, the team could be headed for another rebuild. The current roster could be one of the weakest in the NBA, particularly if the injury bug hits All-Star guard Bradley Beal. It is unclear what direction the Wizards’ front office is taking the team.

There is no doubt that the potential of this team is quite good. However, that potential will have to start with someone who can be a viable threat after Bradley Beal. The most likely candidate to provide a much-needed scoring option is Spencer Dinwiddie, who is coming off a partially torn ACL. He has not played for more than 70 games since the 2017-18 season when he played 80 games.

Additionally, the Washington Wizards hired a new coach and traded Russell Westbrook to the LA Lakers. How new bench tactician Wes Unseld Jr. molds this team is one of the biggest questions the Wizards will have to find out for themselves.

Washington Wizards’ roster moves so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

The highlight of the offseason roster moves was the trading of Russell Westbrook for draft picks, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell. Kuzma could be the team’s starting small forward, while KCP and Harrell will be there for rotation depth.

Harrell is only two years removed from winning the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award. If he can regain that form, the Washington Wizards will have an anchor that the bench can rely on.

Spencer Dinwiddie, acquired in a trade, will be the starting point guard. The former Brooklyn Nets’ player will be an X-factor for the Wizards. Pre-injury Dinwiddie will give Beal a backcourt partner who knows how to run the offense and relieve him of scoring duties.

Daniel Gafford could be penciled in as the starter to give Harrell the familiar part of off-the-bench energizer and enforcer. Rookie Isaiah Todd and Jay Huff will be valuable for depth and trade bait. Corey Kispert, the 15th overall pick this year, can add scoring and shooting if plays the way he did in his last year at Gonzaga.

Important storylines for the Washington Wizards’ training camp

1) What will post-injury Spencer Dinwiddie look like?

With Russell Westbrook gone, the most logical Wizard to fill the slack will be Spencer Dinwiddie. However, he was sidelined for all but three games with the Nets last season. The Washington Wizards are going to be cautious and involve Dinwiddie slowly in the plan. If he moves well and is not hesitant when on the floor, it will be good news for the team.

2) Will Kyle Kuzma show obvious improvements to his game?

Kyle Kuzma's time to show potential is over. He is on a team that is sorely lacking in leadership and a bucket-getter. Kuzma has to show that he can lead a team in different ways. He had LeBron James as an example for years while playing with the Lakers. His growth is something to keep an eye on.

3) Will Bradley Beal change his mind and get the COVID-19 vaccine?

If Bradley Beal gets the virus as he did before the Tokyo Olympics, the Washington Wizards are doomed. He would have to play heavy minutes for the Wizards to compete. Missing days or weeks because of the virus will just result in another year of mediocrity.

Predicted starting lineup for the Washington Wizards into the 2021-22 NBA season

The Washington Wizards will rely on their backcourt for production again this year. Instead of Westbrook, though, the team will have Spencer Dinwiddie as its starting point guard. Kyle Kuzma will slot in at the 3 slot with Rui Hachimura providing muscle and energy at the power forward position.

Gafford should start at the center position so Harrell can be a troublesome nuisance against the second unit of the opposing team.

Here’s the predicted starting lineup for the Washington Wizards:

Point Guard – Spencer Dinwiddie | Shooting Guard – Bradley Beal | Small Forward – Kyle Kuzma | Power Forward – Rui Hachimura | Center – Daniel Gafford

