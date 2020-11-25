NBA Trade Rumors: John Wall Mum on Trade Request during Thanksgiving Giveaway

Several NBA Trade Rumors have focused on the future of guards John Wall and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards recently. Wall missed last season with an injury, however is ready to return this season alongside close teammate Beal. The Wizards have failed to add pieces that could help their All-Stars lift the team into contention in the East, therefore NBA Trade Rumors have circulated suggesting John Wall may want to leave Washington.

In the latest news regarding Wall's future, he was unusually coy when asked about a potential trade from the Wizards.

NBA Trade Rumors: John Wall quiet on rumors linking him with a trade

Washington Wizards Media Day

NBA Trade Rumors have zoned in on Washington Wizards' legends John Wall and Bradley Beal recently. Predominantly, rumors have circulated due to the fact that the Wizards have consistently struggled to challenge in the playoffs and have not given the two guards a deep enough roster to work with. John Wall could play on any side in the league due to his All-Star caliber.

The most recent NBA Trade Rumors have suggested that Wall had handed in a trade request to GM Tommy Sheppard. It then developed, however, that John Wall had not been involved in any trade deals, according to Sheppard, and that he has been focused on his return to the NBA.

At a charity event today, Wall was asked by several reporters about his future to which the 30 year old consistently replied: 'no comment'.

John Wall was asked if he requested a trade pic.twitter.com/FjyXeJXG2t — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) November 24, 2020

For a player who is known to be outspoken and open with the press, Wall was particularly reluctant to give anything away. This could be because the point guard doesn't want to talk about rumors or is a play to get the media off of his and the franchise's backs. However, when a player of his stature is amongst NBA Trade rumors to be on the move, it will inevitably grab the attention of all those interested in the league.

Lots and lots of “no comments” from John Wall today, especially for a player who’s always been upfront with what’s on his mind. — Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) November 24, 2020

John Wall is an elite ball handler who has averaged 19 points in his career, all of which he has spent in Washington. His ability to run an offense and play defense is part of the reason the Wizards have been able to make it into the postseason in recent years. To split the two would be a sacrifice the Wizards would be reluctant to make but if the player has requested a trade, they may want to see what they can receive in return.