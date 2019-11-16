Washington Wizards News: Beal seals big win against the Timberwolves

Suryaraj Jain 16 Nov 2019, 11:20 IST

Minnesota Timberwolves v. Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-116 in their second meeting in the NBA, after losing horribly at home against the Wolves without star player Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Wizards snapped their 3-game losing streak after some unfortunate losses at the start of the season. The team led throughout the game, except in the 2nd quarter. But they played tough in Minnesota against KAT, who has been playing better than ever. With that being said, here is an analysis of Friday night's game.

Beal scores 40+ points again

All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal score 40+ points again, but he had also scored the same number of points in Wednesday night's loss against the Boston Celtics. Beal scored 44 points against the Timberwolves and against the Celtics. This was the 3rd time he has scored 40+ points since the start of the season. He went 15-22 FG, 13-14 FT, and 1-5 3PT. He also racked up 3 rebounds and 10 assists. Considering Beal is the best shooter on the team and is leading the players, he should have plenty of 40+ point games.

Wagner comes off the bench and scores high

Offseason acquisition Moritz Wagner put on a show, scoring 30 points coming off the bench. He played 25 minutes and went 13-15 FG, 0-2 FT, and 4-4 3PT. He also had the teams second double-double behind Beal, with 15 rebounds and 2 assists to add to his high scoring. It was certainly unusual to see Wagner score this high, but we won't see it as much considering head coach Scott Brooks irregular rotations throughout each game. Either way, Wagner showed a lot of potential and should be able to get more minutes off the bench.

Rest of the team put in a mediocre shift

Besides Beal and Wagner, there was not much help from the others. Rookie power forward Rui Hachimura scored just 8 points. Center Thomas Bryant scored 12 points with 9 rebounds and 2 assists. Guard Isaiah Thomas scored 10 with 1 rebound and 5 assists, so Beal and Wagner did not have much help. This should be an exception and the others should bounce back in the next game.

What's next?

The Wizards face the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Sunday. Tune-in at 6:00 PM ET.