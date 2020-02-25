Washington Wizards News: Bradley Beal records career-high 55 points in a loss against Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Washington Wizards

There's a new number one shooting guard in the league, and he is Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal. Not only did Beal record his career-high tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks, but he broke the score he achieved from the night before against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Beal showed tonight why he can fight against MVP and Houston Rockets' James Harden, to be considered the best shooting guard in the league.

Another career night for Bradley Beal!



He pours in 55 points against Milwaukee to become the first player in franchise history to score 50+ in consecutive games!#WizBucks | @RealDealBeal23 pic.twitter.com/3nh1YLsmw7 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 25, 2020

If there's another stat to show why he is on another level, Beal became the first player to score 50+ points in consecutive games since the legendary Kobe Bryant.

💜💛



Bradley Beal becomes the first player to score 50+ points on back-to-back nights since Kobe Bryant (Mar. 2007). pic.twitter.com/9oUwxgUcvG — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) February 25, 2020

It was unfortunate to see Beal scored 55 points in an overtime loss against the Bucks, but he wasn't all negative about it. After the game, Beal stated that this was probably the game he has had the most fun in.

Bradley Beal on his fourth quarter when he scored 22 of his team's final 24 points:



"I was just locked in. I was just having fun. Definitely probably the most fun game I’ve ever played in." — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) February 25, 2020

There are plenty of more records that Bradley Beal made tonight. He is the third NBA player to scored 53 points or more in back-to-back games. In terms of the Wizards franchise, Beal tied legend Gilbert Arenas for the most 50-point games.

On top of all of this, Beal topped the Wizards All-Time scoring list last night, passing Jeff Malone and is currently sitting second. He is playing on another level this season but was unfortunately not chosen to the All-Star games.

Is this a revenge tour for Beal after not playing in the All-Star? Very possible. Will he stop producing the way he did tonight? Absolutely not. When Beal signed that contract extension in the offseason, he knew what he was getting. This was to show what he can do for the Wizards and that this team will be back for the 2020-21 season ready to fight for a playoff spot.