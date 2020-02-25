Washington Wizards News: Bradley Beal records career-high 55 points in a loss against Milwaukee Bucks
There's a new number one shooting guard in the league, and he is Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal. Not only did Beal record his career-high tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks, but he broke the score he achieved from the night before against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Beal showed tonight why he can fight against MVP and Houston Rockets' James Harden, to be considered the best shooting guard in the league.
If there's another stat to show why he is on another level, Beal became the first player to score 50+ points in consecutive games since the legendary Kobe Bryant.
It was unfortunate to see Beal scored 55 points in an overtime loss against the Bucks, but he wasn't all negative about it. After the game, Beal stated that this was probably the game he has had the most fun in.
There are plenty of more records that Bradley Beal made tonight. He is the third NBA player to scored 53 points or more in back-to-back games. In terms of the Wizards franchise, Beal tied legend Gilbert Arenas for the most 50-point games.
On top of all of this, Beal topped the Wizards All-Time scoring list last night, passing Jeff Malone and is currently sitting second. He is playing on another level this season but was unfortunately not chosen to the All-Star games.
Is this a revenge tour for Beal after not playing in the All-Star? Very possible. Will he stop producing the way he did tonight? Absolutely not. When Beal signed that contract extension in the offseason, he knew what he was getting. This was to show what he can do for the Wizards and that this team will be back for the 2020-21 season ready to fight for a playoff spot.