Washington Wizards News: Wizards stun Pistons, snap 2-game win streak

The Washington Wizards snapped their 3-game losing streak, defeating the Detroit Pistons 106-100.

It was certainly a fascinating game for the fans, as the Wizards put on a show in the afternoon, celebrating the birthday of Marting Luther King Jr. in the nation's capital. Davis Bertans and Markieff Morris had yet another scuffle, where Morris swiped Bertan's face which led to a flagrant and ejection for Morris. Derrick Rose played just like vintage Rose from the Chicago Bulls, and the Wizards played some actual defence for once. With that being said, here is an analysis of Monday afternoon's game.

Ian Mahinmi scores 21 points

Despite going against Andre Drummond for most of the game and fouling out due to poor referees, Ian Mahinmi was able to score 21 points in the game. He started with a bang, scoring 1 3-PT shot and going 9-10 FG and 2-3 FT. He also had 7 rebounds, and while that isn't close to the 16 rebounds that Drummond had, it was enough to give the Wizards the win. Considering Mahinmi is in his contract year, the Wizards could look to trade him off and might get something in exchange, especially considering his improvement in playing now. Even then, it would be best to send him off so the Wizards can have some extra cash to sign Bertans and potentially other players.

Beal scores 29 after slump-night against Raptors

Bradley Beal bounced back today after performing poorly against the Raptors, scoring 29 points against the Pistons. He went 10-21 FG, 7-8 FG, and 2-7 3PT, while adding 6 assists for the game. He had the most turnovers in the game, with 5 turnovers. It clearly shows that he does not trust the players around him and will drive to the basket several times without passing the ball. Unfortunately, it has cost the Wizards a few games, but Beal must learn to trust his team and understand that he certainly has play-makers on the team. Hopefully this win tonight gives Beal some hope for the team.

What's next?

The Wizards will travel to Miami to play the Heat on Wednesday. Tune-in at 7:30 PM ET.