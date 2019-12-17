NBA 2019-20: Washington Wizards end losing streak, with 133-119 win over Detroit Pistons

Suryaraj Jain FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 Dec 2019, 09:49 IST

Bradley Beal in action against the Detroit Pistons, where the Wizards earned their eighth win of the season

The Washington Wizards beat the Detroit Pistons 133-119 in a morale-boosting road victory, marking their second victory over their Eastern Conference rivals.

Having lost four successive games and only won win in their last eight, the Wizards certainly needed this win. Their hosts were without All-Stars Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, which was undoubtedly a contributing factor - but their depleted teammates still kept the game competitive against an out-of-form Wizards side who have struggled this term.

With all of that in mind, here's analysis from Monday night's win:

Beal back to his All-Star best

You read that right, Bradley Beal played like the All-Star shooting guard he is on this occasion. After several shooting slumps and inefficient games, Beal delivered an impressive show tonight - scoring a team-high 35 points (12-24 FG) with 10 assists and three rebounds, going 6-7 from the line and netting 5-9 of his shots from distance. This marks successive double-double displays for Beal, too.

As previously stated, fans should not worry about Beal's performances. While this is just one game, Beal has shown an eagerness not to slow down at all, as the Wizards are firmly his team until John Wall returns next season.

Thomas starts after nursing calf problem, scores 23 points

Isaiah Thomas had been dealing with a calf injury for past week or so, but made his return to action and started at point guard, pushing Ish Smith to the bench unit. Upon returning, Thomas played 26 minutes and scored 23 points on 9-13 FG, with five threes.

While his scoring display was nice to watch, it's hard to imagine him producing numbers like these on a more regular basis - he's now averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 assists in 2019-20.

Hopefully going forward, Thomas can deliver points like this to keep Smith on the bench, even if his defence isn't the best and he's easily exploitable given his 5'9 frame. Nonetheless, it would not be surprising if he struggles to maintain this type of scoring display and interchanges roles with Smith as the starting PG.

Hachimura exits game early with injury

Rookie Rui Hachimura left the game early and was sidelined for the remainder after sustaining a groin contusion.

The 21-year-old power forward was accidentally kicked in the groin by teammate Isaac Bonga and given the recency of his injury, it's unclear just how severe it is. However if he's forced to sit out the next few games, the Wizards will be even more depleted.

What's next?

The Wizards are back home to take on fellow strugglers Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Be sure to tune-in at 7PM ET.