Washington Wizards News: Zards lose to Heat in third back-to-back game of the season

Suryaraj Jain FOLLOW ANALYST News 07 Dec 2019, 11:28 IST SHARE

Washington Wizards v. Miami Heat

The Washington Wizards, fresh off their win against the Philadelphia 76ers, weren't able to replicate the performance on Friday night and lost 112-103 against the Miami Heat.

After the result, Scott Brooks' team finds itself languishing in 12th position on the Eastern Conference table. Heat, on the other hand, are on a red-hot 9-0 winning run at home and are currently at the third place on the list.

Fans had expected this to be a close affair, with many even tilting the scales in the Wizards' favor. But Jimmy Butler seemed to have other plans in mind, scoring his second triple-double of the week and taking his team home.

On that note, here is an analysis of the game.

Beal scores 20+ again

Nothing surprising here as All-Star Bradley Beal scored 23 points for his team in tonight's loss. Although he was a bit more efficient as compared to the game against the Sixers, he still looked off. Beal went 7-17 FG, 5-6 FT, 4-10 3PT, and grabbed four rebounds and eight assists.

Wagner gets a double-double

It seems like Moritz Wagner was never injured in the first place, as he continues to perform the way he was, before missing out a few games. He scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his second start at Center for the team. With Thomas Bryant out with a foot injury for a few weeks, Wagner will likely be in the starting lineup until Bryant is back. Even off the bench, he has played well for the team and fans can expect him to pitch in with decent performances in the coming weeks as well.

Bertans scored 19, but isn't efficient

Davis Bertans looks as if he is playing tough hoping to land a big contract next season. He scored 19 points for the team tonight, shooting 7-20 FG and 5-13 3PT. Though he wasn't as efficient as he tends to be, it still was enough to show that he can stay on fire in back-to-back games. A free agent once this season ends, we may very well see him signing with another team for big money if he continues playing like this.

What's next?

The Wizards are back home in Washington D.C. to face the Clippers on Sunday. Tune-in at 6 PM ET.