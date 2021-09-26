Washington Wizards Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

The 2020-21 NBA regular season saw a remarkable late charge from the Washington Wizards, which proved enough for them to qualify for the Play-in tournament, and then eventually the Playoffs.
Despite losing to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, the season will be looked back as successful considering the way the Wizards had started their campaign. The recent five-team deal that saw Russell Westbrook make a move to the LA Lakers means that the Washington Wizards no longer have two bonafide stars who are expected to lead the team.
Instead, they have in Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie two players who will be expected to help with the scoring alongside Bradley Beal, who was unlucky not to finish with the scoring award last season. The Wizards will be hoping for a deeper run in the Playoffs, and certainly have an on-paper team to do so.
Washington Wizards roster for the 2021-22 NBA Season
The 2021 NBA draft ended with the Washington Wizards signing Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, expected to slot straight into the rotation at the SF position behind new acquisition Kuzma, along with Davis Bertans and Deni Advija.
The Washington Wizards also acquired Spencer Dinwiddie from Brooklyn, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Isaiah Todd, and Aaron Holiday. The new roster can be viewed below:
Key dates for Washington Wizards entering 2021-22 NBA season
Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.
Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.
Season Opener: Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards
(October 20th, 2021 - Wednesday, 7:30 PM ET).
The Washington Wizards have a pretty straightforward fixture in the form of the Houston Rockets, and tip off their campaign with an away game. The Wizards’ opener will be broadcast live on NBC Washington and will tip of at 7:30 PM ET. For more information with respect to their overall schedule, the following link can be visited.
Washington Wizards preseason schedule and dates
With no NBA action to begin until October, fans can still look forward to some cracking preseason fixtures, with the Wizards playing a total of four preseason games. This includes the opener against the Houston Rockets and two matches against the New York Knicks, with a fixture against the Raptors sandwiched between them:
Hence, fans have to wait less than three weeks in order to watch their favorite team in action. All Washington Wizards’ preseason fixtures will be aired live on NBC Washington.