Washington Wizards News: Rui Hachimura shines in loss to Dallas Mavericks in season opener | NBA 2019/20

The Washington Wizards lost 108-100 against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Stadium on Wednesday night to start off their NBA season at 0-1.

After trailing by close to 30 points during and after the 3rd quarter, the Wizards bounced back in the 4th quarter, scoring 32 points in that quarter which was the highest-scoring quarter in the game for the Wizards. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to beat the Mavs. Here is an analysis of the game that led to the Mavericks win.

Doncic and Porzingis duo come to the fore

It was power forward Kristaps Porzingis's debut for his new team after being traded before the deadline last season from New York Knicks. Porzingis went 7-17 FG, 6-7 FT, 3-7 3PT, with two steals, two blocks, and scored 23 points. On the other hand, the young point guard Luka Doncic seemed like he has been playing in the league for years and isn't playing in only his second season.

Doncic scored 34 points, 12-19 FG, 6-8 FT, and 4-9 3PT. Thanks to some unfortunate mismatches between players, Doncic was able to score easily during the game. Late in the game, however, he was guarded by two-time all-star shooting guard Bradley Beal which made a huge improvement on defense. But it wasn't long until the Wizards fate was determined after a setback.

Bradley Beal ejected late in game

Yes, Beal was ejected during the teams' fourth quarter comeback after receiving two technical fouls. Beal was guarding Doncic at the time when Doncic was called for a foul, leading to a slightly tense moment but it did not result in an altercation. But it was enough for the referees to eject him. Had Beal not been ejected, the Wizards still could have completed a huge comeback.

Rui Hachimura's debut

The Wizards' 2019 first-round draft pick made his starting debut against the Mavericks, racking up 14 points and 10 rebounds for the team. He certainly made a very positive impression on players and fans, but is still a work in progress.

New Players, new issues

Unfortunately for the new players on the team, it wasn't a stellar performance by anyone per say. Small forward Isaac Bonga, who has taken the starting position until CJ Miles and Troy Brown Jr. come back from injuries, played considerably well for his first start with the Wizards. Power forward Mortiz Wagner scored 13 points off the bench and was 4-5 FG. He also made three of four 3-point shots in tonight's game.

It will certainly take time for the new faces on the team to get accustom to head coach Scott Brooks' rather unusual rotations and questionable moves, but it will be fun to watch the players develop as the season goes on.

What's next?

The Wizards play the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday night, where the Wizards will go against a rebuilt Thunder team.