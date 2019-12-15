Washington Wizards slump to fourth straight loss with 128-111 defeat against Memphis Grizzlies

Suryaraj Jain FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 Dec 2019, 19:26 IST SHARE

Memphis Grizzlies v. Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards lost their fourth straight game, falling to a 128-111 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards' loss also marked their seventh in the last eight games.

The Wizards were ravaged by injuries heading into this contest and clearly paid the price as they failed to hold off the Grizzlies, giving them just their 4th home win of the season.

With a rather strange rotation, it was clear that the Wizards would struggle on the night, although the game did give the coaching staff and fans a chance to see some youngsters get some minutes under their belt.

Beal leads the team in scoring despite inefficient shooting display

Bradley Beal was the only player on the Wizards roster to score more than 20 points on the night. He finished with 29 but struggled for efficiency from the field. Beal shot just 8-23 from the field, 8-12 from the free-throw line and 5-13 from beyond the arc. He also had 10 rebounds and 4 assists to show for his efforts.

Beal struggled fir rhythm on the night and it was clear that injuries to several key players played their part in his underwhelming display.

Davis Bertans plays just 25 minutes

The Latvian sharp-shooter cooled down significantly, scoring just 9 points and going 2-9 from the field and 1-6 from beyond the arc.

Bertans' poor display could be attributed to the reduced minutes he played on the night, thanks to head coach Scott Brooks' irregular rotations and decision to start Isaac Bonga over him. Bonga played 26 minutes but produced just 2 points and it's unclear what's kept him in the starting lineup for so long.

Bertans, on the other hand, has shown enough in previous games to merit a starting spot, especially considering the injuries the Wizards have right now.

What's next?

The Washington Wizards will look to get back to winning ways when they head to Detroit to face the Pistons on Monday.