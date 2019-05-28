×
Washington Wizards: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season

Achyut Dubey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
12   //    28 May 2019, 11:45 IST

The Wizards finished 8th in the East last season.
The Wizards finished 8th in the East last season.

Washington Wizards lost John Wall back in December to a Haglund’s deformity and a chronic Achilles tendon injury in his left heel, and ever since then it hadn't been all smooth sailing for the appparenty ill-equipped side. The Wizards ended their regular season campaign with a subpar 32-50(0.390) win-loss record, three places removed off the playoff picture on the East standings this year.

Currently, more than 50 days have passed since they fired their longtime president of basketball operations, Ernie Grunfeld and his replacement hasn't been named yet. Moreover, the draft lottery fell out of Washington's grab and they ended up with the #9 pick in the upcoming 2019 NBA draft. Safe to say, the franchise is heading into the offseason with little-to-none hope whatsoever of coming out on the other end bigger and better.

Looking back on their 2018-19 campaign, the team rode turbulent waves being heavily reliant on the talents of their lone All-Star in Bradley Beal. More often than not, the 25-year-old was the sole difference between a win and a loss for this ailing Wizards roster across this past season.

Nevertheless, let's take a look at the three most notable individual performances from Wizards player during the recently ended 2018-19 regular season.

#3 John Wall takes care of LeBron and his Lakers single-handedly

John Wall appeared in just 32 games this past season
John Wall appeared in just 32 games this past season

When the Lakers flew into Washington in December, Washington had lost three in a row and were desperately looking for a win. Wall took charge of handling LeBron and his Lakers' defense, putting together a season-high total of 40 points on an impressive 16-of-27(59.3%) from the field.

He led his team to a dominant 128-110 win over the visitors and snapped their three-game losing streak in the process.

“I just came in early, got a lot of work in trying to prepare myself,” said the star point guard. “We were kind of short-handed [and] just trying to be more aggressive. Trying to pick my points when to attack and be aggressive scoring and finding my teammates.”

He made 4 three-pointers(on 50% conversion from deep) along with 14 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks and 3 steals to stuff up the stat sheets comprehensively.

